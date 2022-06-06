Haaland’s scathing response to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club Liverpool, PSG – GOAL INFO! : the Salah file close to the outcome!

Five days after performing a festival against Italy (3-0) in the Finalissima, Lionel Messi (34) was royal again last night. The PSG striker scored all five goals for his team against Estonia (5-0) in a friendly match! A historic feat for La Pulga with the Albiceleste since no player had achieved it since José Manuel Moreno, River Plate legend, in… 1942! With 86 achievements, Messi is now the third best gunner in the history of the selections behind … Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also been strong.

On his lands of Alvalade, the Portuguese took part in the Portuguese demonstration against Switzerland. It was 3-0 at half-time but CR7 (37) had struck twice and increased his international goals record even more (117). Faced with these two sacred monsters, Erling Haaland did not let himself be done by slamming a double against Sweden in Division B of the League of Nations (2-1).

After scoring the winning goal in Serbia on Thursday (0-1), the future Manchester City striker confirms his current form and continues to panic the statistics with Norway. In 19 selections, the 21-year-old Scandinavian center-forward is now at 18 goals. He even scored 11 goals in his last 8 appearances for his national team, which failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

