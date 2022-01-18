habits to change to keep it under control

High cholesterol is a very common problem among people; So let’s see what habits we need to change to keep it under control.

The cholesterol it is a fat present in our body. It is a substance that we can also get from our diet through the saturated fats present in food. It is a substance that serves to prevent disease (good cholesterol) but there is also the risk of blocking blood vessels (bad cholesterol).

The blood values ​​of this fatty substance are influenced by a number of factors. First and foremost from nutrition and lifestyle, but also the genetic predisposition, age, weight, the drugs you take, the alcohol you drink and the quality of sleep are important.

Having a high level would mean putting stress on veins and arteries until they become blocked. This would cause serious damage to the body such as a stroke, a heart attack, a pulmonary embolism. You have to be very careful, follow the doctor’s instructions and try to have healthy habits.

Cholesterol: healthy habits to keep it under control

While you should always consult your doctor and follow his advice for treating your health problems, there are a number of habits that are good to change. In fact, there are foods and drinks that are bad in this sense and it will be good to avoid all of this. Let’s see some indications.

Eliminate carbonated and sugary drinks

The sugar present in drinks is very harmful to our body. The liver, having to process these substances, will feed the bad cholesterol and not the good one.

Eliminate alcoholic cocktails: enemies of cholesterol

It has long been rumored that drinking a little alcohol a day (like a glass of wine) can help. But recently, experts are not very much in agreement on this. To maintain good health with blood and liver values, alcoholic cocktails and all alcohol in general must be eliminated.

Give up the coffee cream

That addition that so many people like to make in their coffee also adds a lot of sugar and fat. For this reason we must think of a healthier alternative otherwise the blood values ​​will be affected as well as the whole body if the addition of cream to milk is a continuous habit.

Limit sweet tea

Tea is a very popular food and is often drunk in the morning, afternoon or evening or at all three of these times of the day. However, we must be very careful because adding sugar to every cup of tea we drink is harmful. It increases sugars and fats to be processed by our body.

Unfortunately, all sugary drinks, even tea, have negative effects on our health. Better to use infusions and bitter herbal teas or add natural sweeteners such as honey, rich in benefits.