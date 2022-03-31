Habitus is born, a new comprehensive sports medicine center in Terrassa

(31-3-2022). Former athlete and expert in sports injuries Sergi Chamorro undertakes with the opening of Habitus, a comprehensive sports medicine center located in Terrassa, Barcelona.

Sergi Chamorro, former athlete and expert in treating sports injuries and improving performance, opens Habitus, his first comprehensive sports medicine center in Terrassa. The space, located at Carrer de Bartomeu Amat, 127, has been conceived under a novel concept of combining different disciplines related to training, recovery and nutrition, with the aim of attending to personalized health problems.

The center has a team of specialized professionals to attend to all these areas of health and well-being and it is also expected that these services will be expanded during the second quarter of the year.

multidisciplinary methodology

Habitus proposes a methodology that promotes the use of parallel disciplines such as physiotherapy, osteopathy, sports nutrition, podiatry, physical training, etc. to achieve optimal results.

The center is aimed at sports people, or those who want to start their sports practice, who care about their performance and want to prevent injuries or, in the event that they already have injuries, recover as soon and as well as possible.

In addition to customer service, Sergi Chamorro seeks to enhance the social impact of his activity through various activities such as the development of workshops and talks in educational centers and entities for the promotion of healthy habits, the promotion and recognition of sport in people with disabilities in popular sporting events, collaboration in sporting events, as well as help and collaboration with civic centers to promote physical exercise in people at risk of exclusion.



