Hacienda Casa de Campo: Rest from the top of a mountain

At the top of the mountain located in the Batey sector of the Daguey Arriba neighborhood, in Añasco, away from the noise of urban everyday life, the Ramos Méndez family offers an extraordinary haven of peace that guarantees a connection with nature in a safe environment.

The property is located more than 500 feet above sea level where the view transcends the limits to enjoy the wonderful sunsets that the place promises.

“We started in May 2021 and, out of 55 weekends, 48 ​​were rented,” said Jael Ramos Méndez, host of this beautiful ranch, after noting that a year ago his family decided to enter the hospitality industry.

The journey to Hacienda Casa de Campo allows you to visualize the metamorphosis of the urban area towards the countryside.

“The property was acquired by my father for when he retired, since we were little we always came here on weekends. After the passage of Hurricane María (in 2017) we decided to prepare it as a lodging alternative for other families who wish to stop and want rest and quality time with the family”, the young man stated.

The Hacienda has an octagonal-shaped wooden house with four rooms, all with the necessary furniture for the comfort of the guest, bathrooms, living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and swimming pool. “In the house there is capacity for eight people and outside we also have a ‘tiny house’ with beds, which increases the capacity to 16. Families almost always place the youngest here in the ‘tiny house’ with all the comforts of the house,” said Ramos Méndez.

“The cost depends on the number of people you want to bring; if it is the main house, it’s around $700 a night; with the ‘tiny house’ it would be $900 a night. It has a gazebo. In the upper part it has a living room set, a dining room set and a bar. It is completely private for whoever rents the main property,” he said.

From the terrace of the house, you can see ravines, mountains and part of the city. “We have families who want to celebrate here activities such as teenagers, weddings and other activities that have already taken place. For fifteen-year-olds, they really like the property,” said the communicator by profession.

“The most who rent are people from the north and east areas such as San Juan, Fajardo and Río Grande. This year we had about three to five people who are local and about eight people from the United States,” said the host.

Hacienda Casa de Campo is also “pet friendly”, as guests can come with their pets. “The place is super quiet. When you arrive you will not want to leave; That’s why I tell guests that when they come on their way, they come with their purchase and everything ready so they don’t have to go downstairs, because being here they won’t want to leave,” said Ramos Méndez.

