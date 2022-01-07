Tech

hacked accounts, hackers deceived EA Help consultants with ease – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

The Mirror reports that Electronic Arts is investigating a series of attempts to hacking into FIFA accounts. A number of well-known FIFA Ultimate Team streamers and players have experienced external access and their accounts have been compromised.

Reportedly, the hacker they were able to persuade consultants from the EA Help chat service to hand over email addresses and even change passwords by simply providing a gamertag or PSN ID associated with an EA account.

A FIFA 22 stadium

A FIFA 22 stadium

Fut Donkey, one of the users affected by the hackers, commented: “I intend to take legal action, they gave my account to a random person via live chat, a clear violation of data protection laws. I told EA live chat 2 times to add notes to my account to report that my account was being targeted by hackers and not to change any details, and they did the same. Couldn’t have done more and to be honest I wouldn’t have had to do nothing. These are basic security systems, what happened is disgusting. ”

In response, EA released the following statement to The Mirror: “We are aware of recent hacking attempts and are investigating. More information on how to secure your account, including how to enable two-factor authentication, can be found. found here. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Gf Vip 6, terrible accident for the tenant: the shameful reaction

November 5, 2021

MediaWorld’s best Black Friday deals on smartphones and more

November 10, 2021

WhatsApp without connection, how to use it

November 11, 2021

which interface ‘works best’? An analysis reveals it

November 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button