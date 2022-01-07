hacked accounts, hackers deceived EA Help consultants with ease – Nerd4.life

The Mirror reports that Electronic Arts is investigating a series of attempts to hacking into FIFA accounts. A number of well-known FIFA Ultimate Team streamers and players have experienced external access and their accounts have been compromised.

Reportedly, the hacker they were able to persuade consultants from the EA Help chat service to hand over email addresses and even change passwords by simply providing a gamertag or PSN ID associated with an EA account.

A FIFA 22 stadium

Fut Donkey, one of the users affected by the hackers, commented: “I intend to take legal action, they gave my account to a random person via live chat, a clear violation of data protection laws. I told EA live chat 2 times to add notes to my account to report that my account was being targeted by hackers and not to change any details, and they did the same. Couldn’t have done more and to be honest I wouldn’t have had to do nothing. These are basic security systems, what happened is disgusting. ”

In response, EA released the following statement to The Mirror: “We are aware of recent hacking attempts and are investigating. More information on how to secure your account, including how to enable two-factor authentication, can be found. found here. “