Hacker against Crypto, accounts and accounts suspended for 14 hours – Hi-tech

One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms, Crytpo, was hit by a cyber attack on Monday. This was confirmed by the same company, after having blocked the accounts of its customers for 14 hours, making any transaction on the portal impossible. Crypto had become famous in our country last August, at the signing of a contract as the main sponsor of Serie A, for which it also oversaw the launch of a series of digital works in NFT for the Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Atalanta.

Upon discovering the hacking, which does not seem to have caused damage to investors, Crypto reset the passwords of the subscribers, asking via email to follow the process of setting the key once again, protected as a default measure by the double verification process, that is two-factor authentication. This requires the entry of a second unique code, received via email or text message on a verified phone. A modus operandi that makes it even more complex to understand how hackers entered the first violated profiles, protected by a further form of security, difficult to cross.

Although the emergency is over, several accounts report having seen their accounts reset and then, only after a few hours, replenished with the previous figures. A detail, currently under investigation, which would suggest an actual successful theft, which Crypto would have remedied with refunds. The exponential growth of the service had led the platform to enter into important partnership agreements in recent months, including those with NBA and NHL teams, as well as for TV commercials with successful actors.