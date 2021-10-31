Hacker alarm, Albano Carrisi: “I said no to criminals, I don’t know bitcoins, I live calmly and dance on TV”

Albano Carrisi flaunts tranquility, while in a pause from the rehearsals of his new television adventure as a dancer in “Dancing under the stars” he tells his piece of personal history with the cyber pirates: “These hackers will not get us anything from their enterprise against Siae and we subscribers. Years ago there was someone, a Pole, who pretended to be Albano Carrisi and went around asking for money to do charity. I reported him, he was hunted down, then he disappeared. These too will end up in the same way, it is useless for them to hide behind a thousand tricks ”.But you Albano was one of the famous contacted by the pirates. They wrote and emailed her.



«First they sent me emails asking me for the details of the card, because there were some problems with my Siae data. I didn’t answer. Twice they phoned me but I was in situations where I couldn’t talk, didn’t even understand what it was, and I said to call me the next day. Then they left me a message. When I understood, they never showed up again. We have to be careful now, from Assange onwards it goes like this ».

They asked Samuele Bersani for 10 thousand euros in Bitcoin in order not to publish the Iban and the telephone number on the darkweb. Are you not afraid that your personal data will be stolen, given the fragility of the systems?



«Those with whom I work, even if only for strawberries and persimmons, have an order: for any request they must ask me personally. I answer only in person ». But in the meantime, his Siae data have become public.



«Well they will see how much I earn, and the money that goes to the state, 40 percent. They steal from me, but also from the Italian state ». Money going up in smoke?



«At Siae, president Mogol and director Gaetano Blandini have chosen the right path. Meanwhile, they are asking to pay just when we have not been working for two years due to Covid. Everything has been terribly reduced: but were they thinking of making a deal? I felt with Mogol and Blandini, they reassure them ». Do you know Bitcoin?



“No, I don’t know them, at 79 I leave what I don’t know to others”. How and when will it end?



«When the States will work to eradicate this evil creation. Moreover, the prisons are overcrowded: but is it possible that they do not understand that it is with work and not with malfeasance that one goes on? Luckily I’m building the fifth cellar, for five million bottles a year, next to the house in Cellino. They started it in July, it will be ready in spring. And luckily there is TV ». She has finally succumbed to the flattery of Carlucci and is a guest of «Dancing under the stars».



«He had been chasing me for 15 years, then he convinced me with a video featuring Albertazzi. Luckily there is TV. I am fine, I have already lost two kilos. Every day we work, we try. I know the waltz and the tile, thanks to which at 15 we could have a girl in our arms. And now they offer me a film about my life ».