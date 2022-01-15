Hacker attack in Kiev: “Moscow wants a pretext to invade Ukraine”

“It was a dress rehearsal before the battle”, is how Ivan Bakanov, head of Ukrainian intelligence, defines the maxi-cyber attack on government sites that took place in the night between 13 and 14 January. Bakanov doesn’t use too many words and calls Moscow into question. “Russia has tried to paralyze our control system. The quality of digital infrastructures has always been considered one of the elements of attraction for foreign investors. If they bring our economy to its knees, they will have no problem invading us ». US national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised the alarm, convinced that Putin is orchestrating a false flag operation in the Transnistrian region, and creating a pretext to invade Ukraine. This was confirmed by US intelligence officials at CNN: the operatives would be trained in urban warfare and the use of explosives, for sabotage actions against pro-Russian forces.

The cyber-terrorists hit 70 web portals, especially those of the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education, Science, Agricultural Policies and Emergencies. A threatening message was posted on the sites in Ukrainian, Polish and Russian addressed to the population. The text read: «Ukrainian! All your personal data has been uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer has been destroyed, it is impossible to restore it. Information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. ” It took several hours to restore the functionality of the platforms, but Kiev is now afraid, and fears a new incursion by hackers. The Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, explained that “the specialized police units have opened an investigation, unfortunately we do not believe it can be an isolated episode”.

Russia has a long history of cyber operations against Ukraine, including a hacking of its voting system before the 2014 national elections, and an assault on the electricity grid in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, it unleashed one of the cyber attacks most harmful ever recorded with the NotPetya virus, which has targeted Ukrainian businesses and caused more than $ 10 billion in damage globally. The aggression, in this case, took place in the context of heightened tensions between the two countries and led to a practical support intervention in Kiev by NATO. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who strongly condemned the attack, reveals that “NATO computer experts have exchanged information with their Ukrainian counterparts on current malicious computer activities”. In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on greater cyber cooperation.

It is no coincidence that the hackers took action after the Osce (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) summit in Vienna among the 57 member countries ended with nothing due to the divergent positions between NATO and Russia. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau does not rule out that Europe can end up in war if tensions over Ukraine are not defused. The Polish government claims to have documents showing that Moscow strategists are considering the hypothesis of a military solution. Tensions led Sweden yesterday afternoon to step up activities on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland. Strategically important because it is located just 300 km from Kaliningrad, one of the bases of the Russian fleet.