Hacker attack on Dolomiti Energia, the group: “Computer systems violation identified. Provision of services and plant safety not involved “

TRENTO. Violation of Informatic Systems from Dolomites Energythe group: “Attack from external parties that caused unavailability of some IT platforms in use”. After the attacks hacker which in recent weeks have involved the health care Venetian (Here Article), for which it was kidnapped a Uzbek site from which the hackers would activate a malware which determined the block of all Informative system businessvictim of pirates computer scientists it has been in the past the Colossus from Trentino energy.

“The disbursement of the services provided by the group – the company specified in a note – and the safety of the installations in any case they have never been involved. The group immediately adopted all measures for to limit the effects and diffusion of the attack by activating the necessary actions to protect all counterparties potentially involved with the support of a team from experts from cyber security“.

The checks on the extent of the violation of the Informatic Systems it’s still ongoing but, he says Dolomites Power: “There is no evidence that there was one spill from related data to the business or personal“. The situation in any case was preventive notified at the police postal and to the competent authorities for the protection of the data.

“There safety for us it is one priority – concludes Dolomites Power – maximum commitment for restore there full operation as As soon as possiblecompatibly with the need from guarantee there maximum safety of the process“.