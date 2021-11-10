Hacker attack on Mediaworld, asking for a ransom of 50 million dollars in cryptocurrency: “Company in difficulty”

Mediaworld was hit by a hacker attack. According to what was reported by the Courier service, over 3,000 servers of the company MediaMarkt – which controls the well-known chain of electronics stores – were hit by a ransomware, that is, a type of malware virus that blocks access to computer systems and unlocks them only after the payment of a ransom, ‘a ransom’ precisely. Redemption which would amount, in this case, to 50 million dollars to be paid in cryptocurrency. The attack would have started between 7 and 8 November. Something very similar had already happened to the Lombardy Region and to San Carlo-Unichips, a company that symbolizes French fries.

The Mediaworld management immediately set in motion, alarming the employees who are trying to contain customers at this time by saying: “Be patient”. The signature on the hacker attack could be from Hive group, a gang of cybercriminals who took three American hospitals hostage last August. Surgery and radiological examinations had been postponed. The situation could become unmanageable with worrying consequences, also considering the Black Friday arriving (Friday, November 26). The manager, outside the Milanese store in viale Troya, apologized to the customers: “Dear gentlemen, we must ask you to give us your best smile – and we will do the same -. However we are in great difficulty, the terminals have been out of order for four days, ”he said.