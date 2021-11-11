Hacker attack on Mediaworld, demanded ransom in Bitcoin

A hacker attack is putting the Mediaworld electronics store chain.

The attack on Mediamarkt: this is how the hackers hit Mediaworld

In reality, it was the target Mediamarkt, the Dusseldorf company that owns Mediaworld. Hit by a hacker attack, she would have received one ransom note for $ 50 million in Bitcoin.

This is resulting in severe inconvenience in the company’s sales points, including, in fact, also for those of Mediaworld. The shops remain open and direct sales remain active, but the terminals would be out of order. As he reported RTL Nieuws, withdrawals and returns would not be possible.

The damage to the company is enormous, considering that the attack was launched in weeks leading up to Black Friday, that is, the days of discounts that officially open Christmas shopping.

Hive’s signature

The hacker group of Hive. They would have acted with a ransomware, which is a type of virus that encrypts files and makes them inaccessible until the ransom is paid.

Hive’s group is well known in the chronicles. In recent months it had hit three US hospitals. The unique thing is that it even has its own website where it reports attacks and stolen public data.

In the case of Mediamarkt, they probably acted with a phishing email, then capable of blocking several computers. A threatening inscription would now appear on these:

“Your network has been hacked and all data has been encrypted. To regain access to all data, you need to purchase our decryption software ”.

The warning from the FBI

The FBI in recent months had issued a warning about this group of hackers and how they act. The system they use to hack the network was explained, the traces they leave and the instructions contained in a txt file. Finally, it was said how they ask for the ransom. Usually the Hive group leaves a link where you can access a real sales platform accessible from the Tor browser, where purchase the decryption file. Furthermore, the hackers give 2 to 6 days to pay the ransom, this time is usually prolonged following a contact which can also take place via telephone.

If the ransom is not paid, not only is the network blocked, but hackers threaten to spread the stolen data on the dark web.

The year of ransomware

2021 will be remembered as the year of major ransomware attacks. What he is a victim of MediaMarkt is the latest in a long series.

In Italy, the Lazio Region and the SIAE they had been hit by similar attacks.

In the United States, the case of Colonial Pipeline who paid a ransom of 63.7 bitcoins, later recovered by the FBI.

In addition to paying attention to cyber security, law enforcement agencies recommend not to pay ransoms and to report the attacks suffered.