Hacker attack on Siae, asked for a ransom in bitcoin

Hacker attack on Siae, the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers. According to what is learned, 60 gigabytes of sensitive data have been stolen, or 28 thousand documents relating to the registered artists. A was also asked redemption in bitcoin for a value of 3 million euros that SIAE does not intend to pay, because there are no concrete guarantees that the dissemination of data will be blocked.

The Siae reported the incident to the Privacy Guarantor and filed a complaint with the postal police, which started the investigation of the case. “La Siae will not proceed with the ransom request.”

This was stated by the chief executive officer Gaetano Blandini, who underlined: «We have already made the complaint to the postal police and to the guarantor of privacy as usual. All authors who have been subject to attack will then be promptly informed. We will constantly monitor the progress of the situation trying to secure the data of SIAE members ”

“Tonight, both Datacenter of the Lombardy Region were the subject of a new hacker attack of a similar type to the one that took place last October 15 (DDoS attack aimed at making services unavailable), but with three times higher intensity compared to the previous one (about 1.2 M of very small UDP packets per second). Once again the attack came from abroad ». He communicates this in a Note Aria spa (Regional company for innovation and purchases). «Also in this case – continues the Note – there is no risk for the confidentiality and integrity of citizens’ data. The malicious attack, aimed at blocking the operations of the Lombardy Region, was in fact promptly blocked thanks to the continuous monitoring and the intervention of our technicians, at work in the middle of the night, which allowed us to check full availability at 5.00. of all services “.

The Brescia precedent: the attack on the site of the Loggia

In April, the server of the Municipality of Brescia also suffered a hacker attack. The computer system of Palazzo Loggia was infected with a virus that wiped out not only the institutional website, but also the online services: files, payments, certificates as well as communications from the local police operations center, so much so that the agents are due go back to using old radios.

