Hacker attack, the Ukrainian government: “Behind the offensive, Moscow and the Russian secret services”

Behind the massive cyber attack on several Ukrainian ministries is the hand of Moscow. The country’s government believes this to be the most accredited lead, which in the evening made it known that it had “preliminary information” that led to the involvement of the Russian secret services. “The Ukrainian security service has obtained preliminary clues suggesting that hacker groups associated with Russian secret services may be behind today’s massive cyber attack,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

The facts

The hacker attack hit numerous Ukrainian government sites and was recorded in the context of tensions between Kiev and Moscow. Among the sites targeted and which have long been inaccessible are the government site and those of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is too early for government officials to draw conclusions, but Russian hackers linked to Moscow have been repeatedly accused of hitting Ukrainian government websites and infrastructure in the past. The attack also comes after talks between Moscow, the United States and NATO allies have failed to break the deadlock. The secretary of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned the cyber attacks on the Ukrainian government, informing that their IT experts “are supporting the Ukrainian authorities”. Stoltenberg recalled that in the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on “greater IT cooperation”: “NATO’s strong political and practical support for Ukraine will continue”.

The message from the hackers

On the homepage of the Foreign Ministry website this morning, January 14, a message appeared in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, saying: «Ukrainians! All your personal data has been erased and is impossible to restore. All information about you has gone public. Be afraid, and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future ». A spokesman for the ministry said that “specialists are working to restore the work of the computer systems and that the cyber police has already opened an investigation”. At the moment, despite the threats, there is no evidence of a leak of personal data.

Read also: