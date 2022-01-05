hacker changed the name of his account in a sexist offense – Nerd4.life

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘Siragusa suffered another hacker attack, after the one on his Discord server which led to the ban of dozens of his fans: someone has penetrated his account of Just Dance, changing her nickname to “Twitch Slut”, a sexist offense, evidently not tolerated by the game’s content monitoring system, which cost her the ban.

Amouranth is the most successful streamer on Twitch, made famous by contents such as live streams from her Jacuzzi or soft erotic ASRM ones. The strongly sexualized connotation of her work has put her on a collision course with a particularly moralistic fringe of players, who do everything to oppose her and get her to be kicked out by Twitch and the other social networks in which she is present. Just Dance’s “spite” is just the latest in a long series.

As pointed out by Amouranth herself, we are in the very first days of 2022 and she has already undergone the hacking of two accounts. It’s probably a record for any web personality.

Ours, however, did not give up and asked her fans to contact the Just Dance account via Twitter to request the reactivation of her account, in order to get all her records back.