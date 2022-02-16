hacker sentenced to over three years in prison for selling pirated video games

The 52-year-old hacker pleaded guilty to two felonies in October for his crucial role on Team Xecuteran operation through which he managed to sell illegal devices that allowed several users to play pirated video games on consoles such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Classic and Xbox.





As part of a plea deal, Bowser, a Canadian residing in the Dominican Republic at the time of his arrest in September 2020, agreed to pay $ 4.5 million in compensation to the US Nintendo headquarters. “The damage goes beyond these businesses, hitting video game developers and small creative studios whose products and hard work have essentially been stolen,” he said in an official statement. Nick BrownUnited States Attorney.

Under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, Bowser pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bypass and evade anti-piracy and device trafficking measures. Several other charges against him have been dropped. The man was also expelled from the Dominican Republic after his arrest in September 2020 and indicted together with two other accomplices: the French Max Louarn, 49 years old and the Chinese Yuanning Chen, 36 years old. Once convicted, they will also be permanently extradited from the United States.

As in the Super Mario video games, it seems that sharing your surname with the infamous Nintendo super villain did not bring him much luck!

