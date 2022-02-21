Hacker steals $1.7 million worth of NFTs from 17 OpenSea users

The executive director of the company has assured that it is a ‘phishing’ attack and that it was not related to the OpenSea website.

Users of OpenSea, one of the largest non-fungible token (NFT) trading platforms, were attacked by a hacker last Saturday who stole digital assets worth more than a million dollars. , according reported the company’s CEO on Twitter last Sunday.

Devin Finzer, CEO and co-founder of the platform, said the ‘hacker’ tricked users into signing a malicious payload, allowing him to get their NFTs for free. “As far as we know, this is a ‘phishing’ attack. We do not believe it is related to the OpenSea website,” Finzer tweeted.

As far as we can tell, this is a phishing attack. We don’t believe it’s connected to the OpenSea website. It appears 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen. — Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) February 20, 2022

Although it was initially reported that more than thirty people had been affected, OpenSea has updated this information: “We have reduced the list of affected people to 17, instead of the 32 previously mentioned. Our initial count included everyone who had ‘interacted ‘ with the intruder, rather than those who were victims of the ‘phishing’ attack.”

1) We’ve narrowed down the list of impacted individuals to 17, rather than the previously mentioned 32. Our original count included anyone who had *interacted* with the attacker, rather than those who were victims of the phishing attack. — OpenSea (@opensea) February 21, 2022

The attack occurred during the transition of OpenSea to the new system of smart contracts on which the operations in the portal are based. “We are actively investigating rumors of an exploit associated with OpenSea-related smart contracts. This appears to be a ‘phishing’ attack originating outside of the OpenSea website. Please do not click on links outside of http://opensea. io”, they warn in the official account of the company on Twitter.

We are actively investigating rumors of an exploit associated with OpenSea related smart contracts. This appears to be a phishing attack originating outside of OpenSea’s website. Do not click links outside of https://t.co/3qvMZjxmDB. — OpenSea (@opensea) February 20, 2022

According to Finzer, the attacker’s account is no longer active and some NFTs have been returned to their owners. Despite the fact that the first rumors pointed to the theft of NFT worth 200 million dollars, the CEO denied this information, adding that after selling some digital works, the attacker received 1.7 million dollars in his digital wallet in Ethereum.