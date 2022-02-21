Hacker steals $1.7 million worth of NFTs from 17 OpenSea users

21 Feb 2022 12:23 GMT

The executive director of the company has assured that it is a ‘phishing’ attack and that it was not related to the OpenSea website.

Users of OpenSea, one of the largest non-fungible token (NFT) trading platforms, were attacked by a hacker last Saturday who stole digital assets worth more than a million dollars. , according reported the company’s CEO on Twitter last Sunday.

Devin Finzer, CEO and co-founder of the platform, said the ‘hacker’ tricked users into signing a malicious payload, allowing him to get their NFTs for free. “As far as we know, this is a ‘phishing’ attack. We do not believe it is related to the OpenSea website,” Finzer tweeted.

Although it was initially reported that more than thirty people had been affected, OpenSea has updated this information: “We have reduced the list of affected people to 17, instead of the 32 previously mentioned. Our initial count included everyone who had ‘interacted ‘ with the intruder, rather than those who were victims of the ‘phishing’ attack.”

The attack occurred during the transition of OpenSea to the new system of smart contracts on which the operations in the portal are based. “We are actively investigating rumors of an exploit associated with OpenSea-related smart contracts. This appears to be a ‘phishing’ attack originating outside of the OpenSea website. Please do not click on links outside of http://opensea. io”, they warn in the official account of the company on Twitter.

According to Finzer, the attacker’s account is no longer active and some NFTs have been returned to their owners. Despite the fact that the first rumors pointed to the theft of NFT worth 200 million dollars, the CEO denied this information, adding that after selling some digital works, the attacker received 1.7 million dollars in his digital wallet in Ethereum.

