Hacker, the threat runs into hospitals and endangers patients

Among all these connected devices, the most common are pumps for the controlled administration of drugs , who can remotely connect to patient medical records to set the correct dose of drugs or other fluids to be dispensed to each patient. Not only that: apparently, 73% of these pumps have a vulnerability that could be exploited by hackers , with a considerable danger to the health of patients who are attached to it. For example, an attacker could access these systems and change the doses of a drug.

More than half of the internet-connected devices in hospitals could be exploited by hackers to endanger the life of patients, steal personal data or damage the equipment: according to a report by Cynerio, a cybersecurity company that analyzed data from 10 million devices in over 300 hospitals globally.

Even if such an attack has not yet occurred, there is no need to be particularly calm, considering that health organizations are now among the most affected by cyber attacks, as happened recently also at the San Giovanni hospital in Rome.

Of all the possibilities, however, the most likely threat is that hacker groups break into hospital information systems by exploiting a vulnerability to block the internal network, then asking for a ransom to allow doctors and nurses again to access medical records, devices and other digital tools, as has happened more and more frequently in recent years. Indeed, in Ireland it was the health service that was targeted.

The good news is that most of the vulnerabilities identified by Cynerio they are easily resolved, because they are due to weak and default passwords. It would therefore be enough for health organizations to invest more funds, energy and people in maintaining their IT systems. also from the point of view of safety to take cover. On the other hand, the situation is not particularly rosy even in Italy, where 89% of health organizations use medical devices with obsolete OS.