Hackers: Anonymous attacks two Russian companies

MashOil is a Moscow-based company known for manufacturing, designing, and servicing equipment used in the drilling, mining, and fracking industries. On their website it reads: “MashOil LLC is the official representative of the FID Group in the Russian Federation.”

On the other hand, FID Group is a joint venture of Belarusian and Russian companies specializing in the manufacture of equipment for the oil and gas industry in both countries.

The two companies were attacked by anonymouswho has stolen in total 110GB of confidential data. These include more than 140,000 emails posted on the Internet.

Anonymous attacks

Anonymous has been active since the beginning of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, leaking a large amount of data from large Russian companies through non-profit sites such as DDoSecrets.

February 28th: The group hacks the electric car charging station and Russian TV channels.

March 4: Anonymous hacks the Russian space research website.

7 of March: Anonymous hacks into Russian TV sites to post footage of the war.

March 10th: Hackers take over 90% of misconfigured Russian databases in the cloud.

March 11th: Anonymous hacks the giant Roskomnadzor.

March 12: Anonymous sent 7 million text messages and hacked into 400 Russian security cameras.

March, 15th: The group of hackers cripples the Russian Fed Security Service (FSB) agency.

March, 19: Anonymous leaks 79GB of data from Russian pipeline giant Omega Company.

23 of March: Anoymous hacks printers in Russia to send anti-war messages.

