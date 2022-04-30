Hackers hacked emails from employees of the Casa de Nariño

A raid on a house in Valledupar, in Cesar, uncovered one of the largest cybercrime centers in the history of Colombia, from which hacked 420,000 emails to steal information and later traffic it on the black market.

Among the organization’s victims were public officials, who had 2,717 email accounts contaminated with malicious programs; of these, 116 were from employees of the Presidency of the Republic.

It was precisely an official from the Palacio de Nariño who put the investigators on the alert about the movements of the hackers. On August 13, 2019, she received an email with an alleged message from the Prosecutor’s Office, in which she was notified of a court summons.

The message contained a link and the victim clicked on it, hoping to obtain more information about the alleged process. In this way she unknowingly downloaded a cyber virus into her computer. This program operated as a Remote Access Tool (RAT), which allowed users to hackers access the passwords, databases and files of the worker.

In this way they began to steal private information from his work.