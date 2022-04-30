Hackers hacked emails from employees of the Casa de Nariño
A raid on a house in Valledupar, in Cesar, uncovered one of the largest cybercrime centers in the history of Colombia, from which hacked 420,000 emails to steal information and later traffic it on the black market.
Among the organization’s victims were public officials, who had 2,717 email accounts contaminated with malicious programs; of these, 116 were from employees of the Presidency of the Republic.
It was precisely an official from the Palacio de Nariño who put the investigators on the alert about the movements of the hackers. On August 13, 2019, she received an email with an alleged message from the Prosecutor’s Office, in which she was notified of a court summons.
The message contained a link and the victim clicked on it, hoping to obtain more information about the alleged process. In this way she unknowingly downloaded a cyber virus into her computer. This program operated as a Remote Access Tool (RAT), which allowed users to hackers access the passwords, databases and files of the worker.
In this way they began to steal private information from his work.
The complaint was taken up by the Police Cyber Center, attached to the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dijín). The investigations of almost two years led the uniformed men to the Valledupar residence, where a gang of cybercriminals had set up their central hack.
The police found two desks in a room, with five monitors, two CPUs, several cell phones and, in general, 22 electronic devices destined for the illegal operation.
They were also struck by the discovery of dozens of cell phone SIM cards.
Reviewing the hard drives, “the researchers found more than 1 million screenshots of different victims and 1,500 samples of malware (that is, forms of messages different from each other to capture the information they wanted to hijack)”, according to the case report.
The agents also realized that the network already had 240 new victims profiled, whose accounts they were about to control remotely from the Valledupar computer room.
In the operation, Fabio Enrique Molina Díaz was captured, whom the Police classified as one of the “brains of the criminal network.”
The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with conspiracy to commit a crime, use of malicious software, violation of personal data and abusive access to a computer system.
Molina pleaded not guilty and the judge ordered him to be held in prison.
At the same time, an arrest warrant was issued to find a second suspect. General Jorge Vargas, director of the Police, declared that the defendants, apparently, “are part of a group that, with Interpol, we are investigating worldwide.” This means that there is more hackers laying traps, just a click away.