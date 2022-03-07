Hackers have accessed the source code of Mercado Libre

In recent weeks, a group of hackers, known as Lapsus$, has accessed confidential information and the source code of two of the world’s largest technology companies, Nvidia and Samsung. Now, the group has managed to gain access to Mercado Libre’s source code.

The Mercado Libre company is not simply an online store to sell and buy new and used products. The company has grown to the point of having its own payment system, called Mercado Pago, in which users can add their debit or credit cards to make purchases not only in the Mercado Libre store but also in countries like Argentina and others, it is possible to make payments, money transfers and even request credits. It is one of the most widely used currency and buying/selling platforms in all of Latin America.

Now, and as he already anticipated during the afternoon of Monday, March 7, the journalist Federico IniMercado Libre has confirmed which detected that “part of the Mercado Libre source code has been subject to unauthorized access”, affecting approximately 300,000 users of the platform globally by having accessed their data, also clarifying that the company has some 140 million users, so the number of affected accounts would be very small. The company continues:

“So far, and based on our initial analysis, we have not found any evidence that our infrastructure systems have been compromised, or that user passwords, account balances, payment cards or otherwise have been obtained.”

Mercado Libre assures that they are “taking strict measures to avoid new incidents.” But it is worth mentioning that every time a security breach like this happens, it is recommended that users of the service or platform change their password and activate two-step authentication, if they did not already have it active, to avoid improper access to their accounts, information or scam attempts. If you are a Mercado Libre user, be sure to follow these recommendations.