Hackers help woman find bitcoin credentials that are now worth millions

An almost lost fortune returned to the owner’s hands

A woman bought four Bitcoins for € 70 each in 2013

She used part of them and then forgot she had them

In 2017, however, she realized that their value had risen dramatically

However, the sheet where he had printed the credentials was illegible

So she turned to two hackers who helped her find them

Now three and a half Bitcoins are worth over 152,000 euros

Two hackers, dad and son, helped a woman find her a fortune in cryptocurrencies that he had lost after buying four Bitcoins for 70 euros each in 2013. Rhona, from Illinois in the United States, had spent some of the “sum” over the next year, but she soon forgot about it. Then, in 2017, she noticed what an enormous value they had assumed, she tried to collect them. However she became aware of no longer have access credentials to his online wallet. At that point, understandably, she went into a state of panic realizing that she would be able to cash it out.

At the time, every single Bitcoin he had bought four years earlier had risen to nearly 17,000 euros. “The sheet where I had printed the credentials he had lost some figures at the end of my wallet identifier. I had a piece of paper with my password but no idea what my wallet ID was. It was terrible. I tried everything for months but it was hopeless. So I gave up a little“. Except that in the spring of 2021 the value of Bitcoin had jumped to 44,000 euroswhich is over 600 times more than what he had paid eight years earlier.

Read also: Years later, he discovers the identity of the teenagers who had stolen his bitcoins: he sues his parents

The hackers managed to find her credentials

The woman then decided to take action and searched the web for how to do it, finding internet hackers and cryptocurrency treasure hunters. Chris and Charlie Brooks. “After talking to them online for a while, I trusted enough to deliver any details I could remember. Then I waited. We eventually sat down together in a video call and watched it all happen. Chris he opened his wallet and they were there. I felt so relieved!“. Also because the value of its three and a half bitcoins had risen further 152,500 euros. “I gave Chris and Charlie their 20%, then the first thing I did was pull out 10,000 euros of my coins to help my daughter Megan in college.Rhona commented.