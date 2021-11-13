News

Hackers: Here Is The Honest Trailer | Cinema

James Reno
Screen Junkies made a fun honest trailer of Hackers, a 1995 film starring Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie.

You can see the funny video at the top of the page.

The texture of the fil. via Wikipedia:

In 1988, at the age of 11, Dade “Zero Cool” Murphy was arrested and charged with creating a virus responsible for the crash of 1507 computer systems (including that of Wall Street). Found guilty despite his early age, he is sentenced to 7 years (up to his eighteenth birthday) with a ban on owning or using touch-tone computers and telephones and a $ 45,000 fine.

Just before turning 18, Dade is in New York following her mother’s job transfer. To celebrate the age of majority, it inserts itself into the information system of a local television station by exploiting social engineering techniques, and changing its programming. However, he clashes with “Acid Burn”, a hacker who accuses him of having violated his territory. Dade, who gives himself the new nickname of “Crash Override”, then challenges the stranger but he manages to disconnect him from the system.

[..]

