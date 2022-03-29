Hackers steal 600 million in crypto from Axie Infinity

AFP

Mexico City / 03.29.2022 16:45:38





The cryptocurrency theft biggest in history! A group of hackers extracted $615 million from Roninthe blockchain network that supports the popular video game Axie Infinityin one of the largest thefts of its kind revealed Tuesday.

Ronin Network, a network linked to the Ethereum cryptocurrency specializing in games, said the hacker stole 173,600 ethers and 25.5 million dollars in stablecoin, a digital asset pegged to the US dollar.

The loot was initially valued at $545 million at the time of the theft on March 23, but according to prices it was already around $615 million on Tuesdaymaking it one of the largest heists in cryptocurrency history.

“Most of the hacked funds is still in the hacker’s walletRonin said in the post that revealed the theft.

The team at Sky Mavis, developer of the game Axie Infinity, discovered the security breach on Tuesday when it unsuccessfully tried to withdraw ether, according to the company.

Ronin is still investigating the attackbut said hackers obtained private “keys” to withdraw digital funds.

“We are working with court officials, forensic cryptographers and our investors to ensure that user funds are not lost“.

What is Axie Infinity?

On Axie Infinityplayers participate in battles and receive rewards that can be exchanged for cryptocurrencies or cash.

To play must buy at least three Axieswhich are NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and are stored on a blockchain or unchangeable digital ledger.

Who Owns Axies you can buy, sell or rent them to other players. Owners can also “raise them” to create new Axies with more value.