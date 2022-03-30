A computer attack stole the current equivalent of $620 million in cryptocurrency from Ronin Networkplatform that supports the axie infinity video gamein one of the biggest blows to the industry.

Hackers stole over $600 million from Axie Infinity…with social engineering

“It was a social engineering attack combined with human error,” he confirmed on Wednesday. Alexander LarsenCOO of Sky Mavis, parent studio of Axie Infinity and Ronin Network.

The theft was announced on Tuesday by the company from its official blog, although the attack occurred on March 23, according to Reuters reports.

In total, the attackers made off with 173,600 Ethereums (ETH) and 25.5 million USD Coin (USDC), which were mined using hacked private keys, according to the Sky Mavis investigation.

“We are working with the authorities, forensic cryptographers and our investors to ensure that all funds are recovered or reimbursed,” the company said in a statement. Twitter.

How was the theft discovered?

The theft was discovered when an investor tried to withdraw 5,000 ETH from the Ronin Network, without success, which alerted the company. According to Larsen, all the funds are going to be reimbursed, while they work with companies like Chainalysis and other forensic experts, to trace the money and recover it.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or USD Coin are mounted on platforms of blockchain. This allows each transaction and movement of money to be tracked, without necessarily knowing the identity of its owners. However, due to the traceability of the network, the company hopes to be able to recover the money. In fact, the wallet where the ETH went is already identified.

All withdrawals and deposits within Axie Infinity running from the Ronin Network are on hold until further notice, Sky Mavis reported.

What is Axie Infinity?

Axie Infinity is one of the most popular cryptocurrency video games in the world. With a Pokemon-like mechanic, players earn NFTs for completing quests such as collecting or trading creatures, and selling the NFTs for real money.

The game has a community of nearly three million players and is available for PC and smartphones. Axie Infinity has been buoyed by funding rounds, most recently $152 million last year. According to reports, the NFTs generated from Axie Infinity have represented more than 4,000 million dollars in sales for their community.