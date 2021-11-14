had accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli- Corriere.it of rape

from Guido Santevecchi

On 2 November, with a post on the social Weibo, she had told the rape of the politician, at the time one of the 7 most powerful men in the party, who then forced her into a relationship. Since then, the 35-year-old champion has vanished into thin air

A #MeToo case touches the heart of Chinese power. The bomb was thrown by Peng Shuai, 35, a tennis champion and in 2014 number 1 in the women’s doubles world rankings, after winning at Wimbledon and Paris. A national glory. On November 2, the tennis player published a post on the social Weibo accusing the former deputy premier and former member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Politburo Zhang Gaoli, now a 75-year-old retiree, of having forced her into a relationship in the past and raped her. A desperate gesture that of Peng, because calling a politician who was among the most powerful seven in the nomenklatura a rapist can lead to “unpleasant” consequences.

Since November 2nd, the champion has disappeared. And now on Twitter, blocked in China, the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai has started: «Where is Peng? I’m worried, give us news », comments the American Chris Evert, who in the 70s triumphed in 18 Grand Slams. The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) calls for an investigation into the case and an end to censorship. Peng Shuai’s allegation is neither verified nor verifiable. She admits it too when she writes that she has no evidence. “I know that given your power you are not afraid of me, Zhang Gaoli, but even if I am alone, like an egg that collides with a rock, like a moth that hurls itself towards a flame, I will tell the truth about you”, he said in the post.

According to Peng, the story began in 2007, when Zhang was party leader in Tianjin, a large port city east of Beijing. Peng was a member of the Tianjin tennis club and one afternoon the politician called her up for a game. “I was very scared, but I didn’t expect him to behave like that.” Peng adds, “I’m a bad girl,” because after that afternoon she bowed to a relationship with the powerful. In 2013, Zhang Gaoli was elected from among the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee. Peng continued his career, winning around twenty international tournaments including Wimbledon 2013 and Roland-Garros 2014.

In those years, Zhang cut off contacts and in the post she also accuses him of having used it as a pastime when he was in Tianjin and hiding after being called to Zhongnanhai, the citadel of power in Beijing. A complex story, which would be resumed in 2018 when he was retired. Peng claims that there was rape: “I didn’t want to, I panicked and cried all the time,” he wrote. The post was deleted from the web within half an hour, on November 2, but someone had had time to copy it and circulate the screenshot. Censorship has stopped searches for the names of the player and the politician on the web, even the word tennis (wangqiu

in Mandarin) has been offline for hours. The law of silence: this is the most disturbing point.