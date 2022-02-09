had been stolen in 2016- Corriere.it

The FBI has seized 94 thousand bitcoins worth over 3.6 billion dollars, the result of a hacker attack carried out in 2016 against Bitfinex, a site for the exchange of cryptocurrencies. This was announced by the Justice Department, reporting that the agents also have New York man and woman arrested, husband and wife, on charges of money laundering. These are Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and Heather Morgan, 31, who were trying to launder the bitcoins stolen by the hacker – 119,754 – who had also triggered over 2,000 unauthorized transactions on the Bitfinex site. Lichtenstein, a tech entrepreneur who has dual US and Russian citizenship, describes himself online as a investor angel. Now the couple will have to appear before federal court to answer charges of theft and breach of computer systems. The case represents the largest seizure of funds ever carried out in the history of the US Department of Justice and the largest investigation so far conducted in the context of crimes committed in the new cryptocurrency field.