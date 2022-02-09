had been stolen in 2016- Corriere.it

The FBI has seized 94 thousand bitcoins worth over 3.6 billion dollars, the result of a hacker attack carried out in 2016 against Bitfinex, a site for the exchange of cryptocurrencies. This was announced by the Justice Department, reporting that the agents also have New York man and woman arrested, husband and wife, on charges of money laundering. These are Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and Heather Morgan, 31, who were trying to launder the bitcoins stolen by the hacker – 119,754 – who had also triggered over 2,000 unauthorized transactions on the Bitfinex site. Lichtenstein, a tech entrepreneur who has dual US and Russian citizenship, describes himself online as a investor angel. Now the couple will have to appear before federal court to answer charges of theft and breach of computer systems. The case represents the largest seizure of funds ever carried out in the history of the US Department of Justice and the largest investigation so far conducted in the context of crimes committed in the new cryptocurrency field.
Cryptocurrencies transferred to a portfolio controlled by Lichtenstein
Today’s arrests prove cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven for criminals, deputy said Attorney General, Lisa Monaco. According to court documents, some of the stolen cryptocurrencies were sent to a digital wallet controlled by Ilya Lichtenstein. The man on social media defines himself as a technology entrepreneur, software developer and investor. About 25,000 of the stolen bitcoins were transferred to his wallet in five years through a maze of cryptocurrency transactions. The two would have spent only a small portion of the stolen money, partly in gold and partly in non-fungible tokensor Nft, a unique digital representation that is sold or traded as a work of art or collectibles.
The Bitfinex reward
Bitfinex had previously offered a reward potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars for information leading to the return of stolen funds. US officials said that because the funds were seized under a court order, a judge will eventually decide how to distribute the recovered money, but also that the government will try to return the funds to their rightful owners.