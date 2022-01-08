had Covid in December »- Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

Exempted from the vaccination obligation because he contracted Covid in December. Novak Djokovic’s lawyers go on the counterattack and explain that he is the number one in world tennis you are entitled to exemption from the vaccination obligation to enter Australia for a clear reason: “The registration date of the first positive Covid test is December 16, 2021”, reads the documentation provided by the lawyers to the court that on Monday January 10 will decide whether to revoke the cancellation of the Serbian visa.

The 3 key points of the appeal In federal court documents, Djokovic’s lawyers said they received correspondence from the Department of Foreign Affairs on January 1: in this letter, according to the lawyers, it was stated that the travel declaration to Australia was positively assessed. And this is one of the three grounds of appeal, according to Nole’s lawyers, against the cancellation of the visa. The second is mainly legal in nature and is based on the denial of a fair trial as access is denied to his lawyers during the first interrogation immediately after arriving in Melbourne, in the middle of the night. And then, the most important, there would be that of presumed positivity recorded during a test on December 16. Documents in the lawyers’ possession allege that Djokovic was granted a visa to enter Australia on November 18 (which would suggest a further ground for exemption from the vaccine presented on that date) and that a certificate of identification would be sent on December 30. exemption from the Chief Medical Officer of Tennis Australia, the Australian federation.

Doubts about dates However, there are two elements that seem not to support the lawyers’ thesis. In the letter sent on December 7 by Tennis Australia to tennis players, the deadline for submitting the request for medical exemption was December 10, six days before Djokovic’s positivity certified by the lawyers. In those days, however, the federal government had already informed the organization of the Australian Open that a previous infection would not be sufficient to guarantee entry to Australia for unvaccinated people. And then there are images, also present on the official social profiles of Nole himself, which portray him in various public events in which Djokovic took part between 16 and 17 December: the ceremony for the delivery of the stamp that the Serbian postal service dedicated to him and a round table entitled “The role and institution of authority in the development of character and discipline”, which took place at the Novak Tennis Center in part of the “Through champions” program of the foundation that bears the name of the world’s number one. At the Novak Tennis Center, then, Djokovic awarded some young talents and many of the photos with the boys were taken without Nole and the boys themselves wearing the mask.

There? S more: On December 17th, the day * after * Djokovic? S purported positive PCR test on December 16th, Djokovic attended an award ceremony for children at the Novak Tennis Center. Many posts from the kids there posing for pictures with him that day, again masklessly indoors. pic.twitter.com/2ecOSwA7lU – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 8, 2022

The isolation in the hotel and the controversy Arriving in Australia on Wednesday 5 January to play the Australian Open, the tennis player was stopped and placed in solitary confinement in a hotel in Melbourne because he did not have his vaccination certificate: he will remain there until (at least) Monday, when judge Anthony Kelly will evaluate the appeal. against his expulsion from Australia. He was not allowed to move into the apartment he had rented, where his team is located. Outside the structure – which since December 2020 has been used by the Australian government as a parking lot for asylum seekers (at the moment there are 36) – many Nole fans are protesting. “But Djokovic is not in detention. He can leave the country when he wants and the border police will do everything to facilitate his departure, “said Australian Interior Minister Karen Andrews, in response not only to the protests but also, or above all, to the harsh words of the parents of Nole, who in a press conference compared her son to “Jesus Christ whom they crucified and humiliated”.

The company in Denmark That’s not all: thousands of kilometers from Melbourne, Denmark, there is a pharmaceutical company – QuantBioRes – which has been studying a drug against Covid since 2020. And who is the main shareholder of this company? Novak Djokovic.