Had he come off the tile, Insigne would have had a different future than the gold retiree in Toronto

Ancelotti was his Sliding Doors, he ended up opposing that tactical transformation that instead would have lengthened his career. For those who appreciate it, it is sad to see it end like this

It was 23 September 2018 and Napoli were going to win in Turin, on the grenade side. It was a game that, I don’t know why, I remember clearly. We played at the half. Insigne scored two goals. Not beautiful, on the contrary. Two goals that we would define as robbery. I still have them in front of me, imprinted. Maybe it’s because I was angry with fantasy football: maybe.

Yet I also remember that exactly a week earlier – and I didn’t have it against fantasy football – Lorenzo had decided, crossing with his right hand a good service from Milik, a difficult challenge to Fiorentina at the late San Paolo. Out of the field, Ancelotti had kissed him. Someone, including myself, fantasized. It was the investiture, the one that Kakà, Pirlo, Drogba had received. The real pupils of the Reggiolo technician.

Ten days after that Naples-Turin, then, just so as not to miss anything, Napoli decided to beat Liverpool’s vice-champions of Europe, still at home, without letting them shoot on goal. It didn’t seem real to me. Once again, he, Lorenzo, had scored the goal. Caught by Callejon, in a slip, Insigne had purged Klopp again, this time in the ninetieth.

It had been weeks in which there was a particular air. The now former captain also scored at PSG, on the way with a little digger to cross (always from the right, not I go around) and then on the return, on a penalty. Ancelotti had approached him to the door, had changed his position. He played in the front two with license to various on the whole offensive front. With the order to put his creativity, his finishing touches at the service of the team. And Lorenzo, damn it, had replied present. And as if he had answered present.

In those days, I serenely admit, I had (as it never happened after) the clear impression that Insigne was becoming a champion. One of those who put the brand on a generation of fans. He did not score beautiful goals – in Naples he scored better ones, he never lacked certain shots – but he scored many goals, and scored them in European matches with a historical flavor. And then he showed an aptitude to affect, especially in important matches, which he found again in the following years, yes, but with less continuity.

What happened next, frankly, I will always struggle to understand. Something jammed, suddenly. All of a sudden. The misunderstandings with Ancelotti began, the pigeon took off on the position in the field and a Napoli without goals began to have some creaking. The following year, then, the relationship between the two appeared immediately compromised. Ever since da Dimaro Insigne declared that in the national team he played a role in which “He was better off”. Even within that complicated moment, it remains impossible to forget that frenzied race that Insigne made after scoring at Salzburg (again from the right, always not I go around) to go and hug his coach, who had put him in a few minutes from the end. A race that foreshadowed (and unfortunately only foreshadowed) a different happy ending.

It remains indisputable – at least for the writer – the fact that Lorenzo lost a great chance in that period. And that if today he found himself making this choice as a former footballer at just thirty-one years old (and moreover after winning a European championship with the 10 on his shoulders) it is also because he did not accept, first of all at the time, the idea of ​​becoming a universal striker. He preferred the comfort zone. The tile, the cut passage, the shooting, the cobwebs with full back and left half. Things he can do very well, eh, mind you. And what species when they succeed they give glimpses of great beauty. But that often make him a predictable player. And certainly not very versatile. Perhaps, for this reason, less attractive.

Suffice it to say that if Marotta’s Inter – who have a passion for zero parameters – did not sink the blow, probably, it is precisely because everyone knows that Insigne only wants to play the left wing. In a two-man attack like Inzaghi’s he doesn’t want to stay. He told Ancelotti this clearly, asking him in retreat to be moved back to his tile. Lorenzo has chosen to be only a system footballer. It is a stubborn choice, which ended up penalizing him. And this is why with the technical means at his disposal (obvious, undeniable, so we can’t even be surprised anymore) he could have given himself a second part of a different career. We do not know if it is better, but certainly interesting. The extraordinary goal he scored a few weeks ago with Legia, the only one from action this season, always from the right, always from inside the penalty area, is a strong testament to it.

It will be said that he still won a European championship, and that he still – in his own way – wrote a part of the history of Napoli. Certain. That’s how it is and nobody takes it away from him. These are very important goals. However, if he had taken that last step forward, that last step, before he was thirty, he could have had a different consecration. Which would have allowed him a far more dignified career ending than a rich Canadian pension. After all, whoever writes can only be sorry.