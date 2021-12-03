“had it been Angelina Jolie I would have recognized her more easily”

Marcell Jacobs was the guest of the Atletica Tv talk, during which he talked about his next goals, his program for next season and much more.

The Olympic champion of 100 and 4 × 100 speaks without filters, at 360 degrees, in today’s episode of the weekly in-depth broadcast of Atletica TV, the streaming platform of the Italian Athletics Federation. Guest together with his coach Paolo Camossi and to the signature of the Corriere della Sera Gaia Piccardi, the blue of the Gold Flames answers the questions of fans on Instagram, retraces his dream season and projects himself towards next year’s goals, starting from the indoor season that will begin at the beginning of February and will take him up to the World Championships in Belgrade ( March 18-20) through a program already defined, including the indoor Absolutes in Ancona (February 25-27), the first release in Italy after the Olympic triumphs: “In winter we will do ten to twelve races considering heats and finals”, Informs coach Camossi. “We will return to Italy at the end of January after a month of gathering in Tenerife“.

Marcell Jacobs had the opportunity to talk about Usain Bolt, to whom he recently launched a challenge: “he is my idol, I started athletics for him, he gave me the motivation. He has not yet responded to the challenge I launched at him to steal the flag, but I can beat him, now he has put on some bacon …“.

The Jamaican sprinter is not the only idol of the blue champion. Jacobs also had the opportunity to meet Lewis Hamilton this year: “when I met him he was almost more honored than I, he had never touched an Olympic gold medal. Now we comment on the photos on Instagram, he is almost a dear friend of mine“.

Jacobs also spoke about LeBron James: “It is my third sporting myth with Usain and Lewis, he too built everything by himself, coming from difficulties”, While on Sharon Stone met in Dubai said: “I must admit that I had never seen one of her films, had it been Angelina Jolie I would have recognized her more easily …“.

Could not miss a comment on the non-nomination to World Athletics Awards that are assigned today: “I didn’t remember this award existed, I was a little bitter but I don’t care, the facts count: I have two gold medals at home“.

On Eugene World Cup 2022 he then added: “Americans will want to eat me alive, but I would like to do the same to them“. On what is better than the two golds of Tokyo: “repeat in Paris 2024 with two other golds“.

“After the semifinal I didn’t want to race anymore. I felt I had given everything, I felt the pressure, I was gambling on my lifelong dream. Then we know how it went in the final. If I had finished second I would have done all the races. And instead, back in Rome, I had a sudden drop in energy, more mental than physical. Everyone praises me, there is only one newspaper that doesn’t, but it doesn’t affect me in the least. They are just gnawing. I know all the sacrifices I’ve had to make, what they think matters little to meJacobs said of his performance in Tokyo and the post-Olympics.

The blue sprinter will return to the race in Belgrade next March: “the 6.47 last year in the 60 is much better, just think that in the final of the hundred in Tokyo I passed in 6.41 without wind. Indoor is not my favorite specialty but I will come to Belgrade to give my best and find the right feeling. It is at the Eugene World Cup in July that I want to be at 110% and I am sure that I will get there with all the determination in the world. I have not stopped being hungry, I run to bring home many other results. Now that I have achieved the dream of Olympic gold, all that comes next is fun. Mine 9.80? It is within reach again. But I don’t say what I will do to not set limits“.

“I’m on the pitch among the people, the more there is and the more I like it at Paolo Rosi in Rome. But I feel at ease even in gala evenings like at Armani, after all I had always wanted to live this life”, He concluded.