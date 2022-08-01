Hailee Steinfeld presents “Coast”, her recent single with Anderson Paak

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld returns with a new single titled “Coast” in collaboration with Anderson Paak. Regarding the single, she spoke exclusively with Rolling Stone and shared: “I’m so happy to finally be able to share ‘Coast’ with the world. This song is deeply personal to me And it was influenced by my California roots and the music I grew up listening to with my family.”

He highlights that the only artist he imagined collaborating with on this song was his friend, Anderson Paak. “Knowing that he loved the song enough to lend his genius to it is absolutely surreal, and I am eternally grateful to have his support. This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to share the rest of what’s to come with you all soon.”

Meanwhile, the publication praised the song as “vibrant, earwarm pop backed by electric guitar.” Anderson Paak echoed their excitement: “Hailee is a good friend and I was already a fan of her work on the big screen, but when she played me ‘Coast’ I was honestly in shock at how incendiary it was. You don’t hear too many pop records with an infectious groove like that. It’s a great summer song, and I think our voices surprisingly mix really well.”

“Coast” sets the stage for more Hailee Steinfeld music to come. In 2020, he served the EP Half Written Story. Airing in nearly half a billion streams, it featured such fan favorites as “I Love You’s” and “Wrong Direction.” Of the EP, i-D stated that it was “a very honest collection of proper pop songs” with ‘f*ck you excellence’”.

Forbes stated, “When you listen to her intimately, her upbeat pop attitude, production, and passion brings to the first five songs, it’s clear that his love of music is genuine. Meanwhile, V Magazine praised: “It’s a raw and emotional body of work for the star.”

