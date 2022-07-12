Hailee Steinfeld Will Return As Kate Bishop In Multiple MCU Projects

It looks like Marvel Studios has big plans for Hailee Steinfeld after her MCU debut in the Hawkeye series.

Variety has pointed out in its recent article on the nominations of the UCM to the awards Emmys 2022 that their sources indicate that Marvel Studios has plans for the actress hailee steinfeldwho played Kate Bishop in Hawk Eyeappear under “other MCU projects” below.

Kate Bishop’s return was expected, but the fact that Marvel Studios already has plans indicates that her return to the MCU may come sooner than expected, while also suggesting multiple appearances are planned.

It had previously been rumored that Steinfeld would return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with some indications that suggest that it could appear in the final chapter of Ms Marvel airing tomorrow on Disney+.

Of course, there are the theories that Marvel Studios is building a series or movie of the young avengers for the platform. That would be the perfect place to reintroduce her and maybe even as her way of joining the cinematic side of the MCU’s offerings. With a name as big as Steinfeld’s, it makes sense that they would want to have her back one way or another.

For now, we have to theorize, but the San Diego Comic-Conthe D23 and the Disney+ day they are on the horizon. Maybe we’ll get some announcements that offer a glimpse into the future of Marvel Studios’ direction, especially with the hope that the end of the series is confirmed. Phase Four.