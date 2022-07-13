Hailee Steinfeld Will Return To Multiple Marvel Projects

Actress Hailee Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be very important for the future of the saga.

Kate BishopHailee Steinfeld was featured in the series Hawk Eyewhere she proved to be an impressive goalkeeper who can keep up with Clint Barton the Avenger played by Jeremy Renner. So she, she will be one of the great characters of the future of Marvel Studios.

According to Varietyin the movie studio are excited about hailee steinfeld that “While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, sources say there are plans for her to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects in the future.”

The next could be three series and a movie.

waiting for the san diego comic conwhere they will offer us many new Marvel Studios. It is being speculated that hailee steinfeld will be the great protagonist of the second season of Ojo de Halcón but will also participate in series such as THREW OUT that are already filming and where they will also be Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). In addition, the young actress and singer will lend her voice in the second season of What if…? (What would happen if …?).

But if his participation in series of Disney Plus was not little, in Marvel they want that hailee steinfeld be the leader of the young avengers. So we could see her in a movie along with other important characters that have already been presented as Kid Loki, Wanda Maximoff’s children, mrs marvel, America Chavez Y Sees it Gorr’s daughter who cares for Thor.

hailee steinfeld will also lend his voice to Gwen Stacy in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, sequel to the 2018 hit Spider-Man: A new universe. Although these stories do not belong to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universebut they show the great passion he has for the genre of superheroes or comic book characters.