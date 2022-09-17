Hailee Steinfeld’s 10 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Hailee Steinfeld is arguably one of the hardest working multi-screenwriters in Hollywood. Last year in the fall of 2021, she had a trio of hit TV shows with the latest season of Apple TV+. Dickinson and the first seasons of Netflix Esoteric and Disney+ Hawk Eye. On top of that, this summer he released his new single “Coast,” featuring Anderson.Paak.

As Steinfeld travels through the media, it’s easy to forget that he got his big break on film. She has directed independent comedies, blockbusters, and was even nominated for an Oscar. She will return to the big screen at the end of next year in the long-awaited sequel. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

ten Perfect Location 2 – 65%

perfect location 2 introduces Steinfeld to the franchise. She plays Emily Junk, a freshman songwriter who follows in her mother’s footsteps and joins the Bellas. Everything culminates when she sings one of the best songs of the Perfect trilogy, «Lantern».

Steinfeld shines as she infuses Emily with effervescent joy, and it is here that she announces to the world that she is a triple threat. Shortly after the film’s release, she signed a recording contract and began her secondary career as a pop star. At the end of 2015 she will release her first EP, Haíz.

9 The service room – 74%

Set at the end of the Civil War, the guard room follows three women trying to keep their household going now that all of their men have been lost to war. In the film, Steinfeld plays Louise, the younger teenage sister of Britt Marling’s Augusta.

Related: 5 Ways Kate Bishop Is Hailee Steinfeld’s Best Performance (& 5 Alternatives)

This independent drama is one of Steinfeld’s most neglected works. However, freed years after his escape in true courageand long before his starring role in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson-the guard room it’s another chance for fans eager to see more of Steinfeld in a Civil War-era piece.

8 Between Two Ferns: The Movie – 74%

Within Between Two Ferns: The Movie, the long-running adaptation of Zach Galifinakis’ popular satirical web series, Zach Galifinakis (Zach Galifinakis) travels collecting celebrity interviews in hopes of saving his reputation. The film features numerous celebrity cameos, including Hailee Steinfeld, Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, and Peter Dinklage.

Parallel to the premiere of the film, an episode of between two ferns was posted online with a full interview with Steinfeld. Here he plays the straight man to Galifinakis’ dismissive host. Thanks to Galifinakis’ offbeat sense of humor and timing, this is one of the weirdest and silliest projects in Steinfeld’s oeuvre.

seven The servant – 80%

Owner, written and directed by its protagonist Tommy Lee Jones, is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Glendon Swarthout. Steinfeld has a minor role in the film, appearing at the end as housekeeper Tabitha Hutchinson.

Related: Hailee Steinfeld’s 10 Best Roles According To Letterboxd

Although Steinfeld only has a minor role in the film, it’s worth noting that he’s part of an impressive cast of top-tier actors. In addition to writer/director/star Tommy Lee Jones, Steinfeld’s co-stars include Hilary Swank, Meryl Streep, James Spader, Jesse Plemons, Tim Blake Nelson and John Lithgow.

6 Start over – 83%

Musical comedy Restart follows two lost souls, a recently cheated singer-songwriter (Keira Knightley’s Greta) and a deteriorating music executive (Mark Ruffalo’s Dan), as they piece together an artistically authentic album devoid of corporate cynicism.

As Violet, Dan’s rebellious daughter who tires of her father’s drunken misadventures, Restart is another excellent entry in Steinfeld’s collection of rebellious teen performances. Plus, it’s our first glimpse of what’s to come, as the film’s climax features Violet jumping on guitar and joining the band on the song “Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home.”

5 Bumblebee – 91%

by Travis Knight transformers prequel/spinoff Bumblebee takes the franchise back to the 1980s, where the titular Autobot crosses paths with Charlie, a young woman in need of a friend as she carries the grief of her father’s death.

Related: Hailee Steinfeld’s 15 Best Movies & TV Shows, According To IMDb

At this point in her career, Steinfeld proved to be the favorite for angsty teen roles. What sets this movie apart is her ability to play the role of her while she acts alongside a CGI robot. Whether it’s a rowdy action scene or an emotional reveal, it doesn’t sag under the gargantuan size of the blockbuster.

4 When Marnie was there – 92%

studio ghibli drama, When Marnie was there, tells the story of a young woman, Anna, who spends the summer befriending the mysterious Marnie. The film is one of Ghibli’s best, especially the ones not directed by Miyazaki. It would go on to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

For the English dub of the film, Steinfeld reprized the role of Anna from Japanese actress Sara Takatsuki. The film is Steinfeld’s first foray into voice acting, her first steps that would lead to critically acclaimed work in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and those of netflix Esoteric.

3 The Edge of Seventeen – 94%

Kelly Fremon Craig’s coming-of-age comedy-drama the edge of seventeen is one of the best teen comedies of the last decade. The film follows Nadine, a distraught teenager whose life begins to spiral out of control after she finds out that her brother and her best friend have started dating.

In a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, the entire film rests on Steinfeld’s shoulders. She displays a spirit and desire seemingly straight out of the John Hughes classics. Everything is layered under a rogue rebellion as the film tells of Nadine self-destructing.

two True Grain – 95%

Shortly after winning Best Picture for There is no country for old menThe Coen Brothers made another one of their best films when they revisited the Western genre in their remake of the John Wayne classic, true courage.

In his first major film role, Steinfeld steals the spotlight. She handles the Coens’ acrobatic pace with ease, charging one-on-one with Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon. Hers Mattie Ross’s brings the main value of the film to the story and, at the same time, serves as the emotional core. Arguably, she is the real star of the movie. For her performance, Steinfeld received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

1 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 97%

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces moviegoers to Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino teenager from New York who develops Spidey’s famous powers. Things get complicated when universes collide. It’s up to Miles to take a leap of faith and save the day.

Steinfeld lends her voice to Spider-Gwen, a Spider-Person from an alternate universe where Peter Parker is killed and Gwen Stacey takes over the Spider-Mantle. In the film, she dazzles with heroic confidence during action sequences and captivating charm during flirty moments with Shameik Moore’s Miles.

Next: 5 Ways Hailee Steinfeld’s Best Performance Is In Dickinson (And 5 Why She’s Still On The Verge Of Seventeen)