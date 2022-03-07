Hailee Steinfeld’s Top 10 Roles Ranking

Despite being only twenty-five years old, actress and musician Hailee Steinfeld has an impressive career behind her. In her big screen debut in the Coen Brothers’ 2010 hit True Grit, Steinfeld received an Oscar nomination for her role as Mattie Ross.

Recently, Hailee has shown her versatility as an actress, taking on a number of roles, from the great American poet Emily Dickinson to Marvel comics fan favorite Kate Bishop. In the past year, her performances have gained more attention than ever, and viewers have seen how much she has grown as an actress since 2010.

10 He starred with Mark Ruffalo in the movie Begin Again (2013)

Alongside veteran actors Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, who plays her father, Steinfeld played Violet Mulligan in Begin Again by John Carney . She and Ruffalo have a brilliantly executed distant father and rebellious daughter dynamic throughout the film and seeing their relationship improve is an emotional ride for viewers. Violet’s character and Knightley’s also form a close relationship and are able to learn from each other. Steinfeld capitalizes on her acting talents throughout the film by also playing guitar in a particularly memorable musical moment on a New York rooftop.

9 Steinfeld shone in Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet (2013)

Over the years there has been no shortage of adaptations of Shakespeare on the big screen, especially of Romeo and Juliet, possibly his most popular work. Carlo Carlei’s 2013 film, starring Steinfeld as Juliet and Douglas Booth as Romeo, has all but faded into oblivion, never being memorable enough to stand out among other more well-received adaptations. However, the performances of the leads have been praised by viewers. Despite being only 16 years old, Steinfeld pulls off such an iconic role with ease, delivering a full and nuanced performance.

8 Voiced Vi In Arcane (2021)

the entertainment program Arcane was one of the most popular series of 2021 and a massive hit for Netflix. Based on the universe League of Legends, the series was a hit with fans of the game and casual viewers alike. Usually, Arcane focuses on the relationship between the sisters Jinx and Vi, who are voiced by Steinfeld.

Steinfeld gave an emotional performance as a strong young woman who, due to dire circumstances, ends up on the opposite side of her sister in a looming war. Steinfeld was what drew many casual viewers to the series in the first place, and many viewers have said that her performance was one of the highlights of the show. Arcane.

7 Steinfeld Joined The Transformers Universe In Bumblebee (2018)

The universe transformers has given the public many enjoyable movies, but the prequel story Bumblebee It has been one of the best received by fans. Set in the 1980s, Steinfeld plays Charlie Watson, a teenager grieving the death of her father and trying to maintain a connection with him through their common interest: cars.

Charlie discovers and forms a close bond with Bumblebee, helping him in the war against the Decepticons (and John Cena). Steinfeld did a brilliant job of portraying a genuine emotional connection between Charlie and Bumblebee, despite acting alongside a piece of metal, or sometimes a tennis ball on a stick.

6 He Ventured Into Voice Acting In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

the 2018 movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse it was a huge success, taking home an Academy Award and critical acclaim. Along with the impressive animation, one of the main reasons for its success was the impeccable performances of the voice cast. Steinfeld, who played Gwen Stacey, starred alongside Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Nicholas Cage and Mahershala Ali.

In telling the story of Miles Morales’ journey to become Spider-Man, with the help of Gwen and Peter Parker, the emotional connection between the characters is at the center of Into The Spiderverse and Steinfeld’s performance plays a significant role in its portrayal.

5 Steinfeld proved to the world that he can sing in the Pitch Perfect franchise (2015-2018)

The 2012 musical comedy film P Itch Perfect was a huge success, so it was only a matter of time before a sequel was released. At 18, Hailee Steinfeld joined the cast of Pitch perfect 2, playing the role of Emily Junk. Although she was initially disliked by viewers for singing her own song in an acapella “Riff-Off”, she won over fans by the time she reached the third film. Steinfeld not only gave a brilliant comedic performance, but viewers discovered that she really could sing. Shortly after the premiere of Pitch Perfect 2Steinfeld signed with a record company and began publishing his own music.

4 Fans loved Kate Bishop in Hawkeye (2021)

When Marvel fans were informed that Clint Barton was getting his own Disney+ series, they were skeptical, as Clint is an almost universally shunned character in the MCU. However, they became much more optimistic when Steinfeld was cast as Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner as Barton.

Hawk Eye premiered its first two episodes and fans instantly loved the relationship between Kate and Clint. Kate is naïve but optimistic, providing a comedic balance to Clint’s more serious personality. With the introduction of other characters from the young avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences most likely haven’t seen the last of Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in the MCU.

3 Steinfeld Plays A Very Believable Teen In Razor’s Edge (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is a coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. Alongside a cast that includes Kyra Sedgwick and Woody Harrelson, Steinfeld stars as Nadine Franklin, a troubled teen who feels her life is ruined when her best friend starts dating her brother.

Steinfeld gives a brilliant performance as his character grapples with family, friendship, relationship issues, and the general problems that come with growing up. Steinfeld played Nadine in a way that felt true and authentic, and many young viewers said they saw themselves in the character.

2 Mattie Ross had a featured role in True Grit (2010)

There are not many actors who manage to make their film debut with a film like True Grit. Directed by the Coen brothers and starring Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin, it was clear that the film was going to be a critical success. However, what was not expected was that the actress who plays Mattie Ross received so much praise for her performance. At just 14 years old, Steinfeld was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and many viewers believe that despite her young age and lack of experience, she outshone her older peers.

1 Steinfeld pays tribute to the great American poet in Dickinson (2019-2021)

Beginning in 2019, Steinfeld starred in and executive produced Alena Smith’s AppleTV+ series, Dickinson. The series garnered an engaged fan base online who were completely drawn to Steinfeld’s portrayal of Emily Dickinson. Something that delighted fans was the care with which he portrayed the relationship between Emily and Sue Gilbert. She and her co-star, Ella Hunt, created an authentic and emotional relationship that served as the center of a beautiful storytelling. Aside from the romantic relationship, Steinfeld showcased the full range of her as an actress, masterfully portraying the pain and fury, as well as the moments of optimism, that come from being a young artist in the 19th century.