Hailey and Justin Bieber about to become parents for the first time? The cash confidences

Hailey and Justin Bieber are about to become parents. It is in all the will of Hailey, who recently confided in her marriage.

Hailey and Justin Bieber could well become parents in a while! They got married twice: once in 2018, with a civil marriage, then in 2019, in front of their relatives. The ceremony had also been particularly sumptuous. Their union, however, was far from certain. They first put themselves as a couple between 2015 and 2016, before parting ways. In 2018, when Hailey was just coming out of a relationship with Shawn Mendes, she ended up formalizing her union. It must be said that they knew each other very young, which may explain the roller coaster that their couple experienced. However, they ended up getting married. After these moments of happiness, Justin and Hailey Bieber have nevertheless experienced some difficult times lately. On March 12, 2022, Hailey was hospitalized with what looks like a stroke.

A month later, Justin Bieber had to cancel several concerts. He suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused him partial paralysis of the face. Eventually, these health issues brought them closer together. On August 16, Hailey Bieber confided in her marriage to journalists at Harper’s Bazaar. ” You don’t discover things and you don’t get married, but you get married and you discover things.”, she explained about her relationship. She also returned to her health problems. ” Over the past six months, we have both been through very serious health issues. health” , she says. ” You have to figure out how to deal with this sh*t as it comes. There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse’. Like, it’s true!“.

Hailey and Justin Bieber express their desire to have children

Hailey Bieber has also expressed her desire to expand her family with Justin Bieber. Yet, in February 2022, she clearly told the Wall Street Journal thatshe was not ready to become a mother. She concluded the interview by stating: At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work. And I know that one day when the kids come on the scene, it’ll be a whole other season to make it work“.