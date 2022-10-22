Hailey and Justin Bieber, four years of marriage in pictures

Seraphine Roger



09/14/2022 at 12:43

The Bieber couple married for the first time four years ago in a civil ceremony, which was initially kept secret.

This September 13, Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrate their four years of marriage. They said “yes” for the first time in 2018, at the turn of a civil ceremony in New York. On this anniversary day, the spouses wrote tender statements to each other on the networks.

For her part, Hailey Bieber compiled some photographs that she accompanied with the caption: “4 years of marriage with you. The most beautiful person I have ever known… The love of my life. I thank god for you.”

In response, Justin Bieber shared a black and white snapshot with his wife and their dog: “Happy birthday to my best friend and wife Hailey. Thank you for making me better in all areas.

In July 2018, while on a trip to the Bahamas, the singer made his request. Glimpsed out of court in September of that year, speculation is rife as to whether the couple did in fact get married. Hailey Bieber is quick to deny the news on Twitter, writing: “I understand where the rumors are coming from but I haven’t married yet!”. Tweet which she then deletes. It was indeed their first marriage. A year after this first discreet step, they decide to unite again during an official ceremony, surrounded by their families and friends.

This year, the Bieber couple had to support each other to face health problems. The model, victim of a “mini-stroke”, had to undergo heart surgery last March. In June, Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. After resuming his “Justice World Tour” world tour, he announced in early September to end it again. On Instagram, he wrote “need to rest for [se] to feel better”. The musical career of the Canadian singer is therefore put on hold for the moment.