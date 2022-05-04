Entertainment

Hailey and Justin Bieber, sweet kiss on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin did not hide their love. The couple were pictured sharing a kiss on the Grammy Awards red carpet. Highly anticipated each year, the ceremony which rewards the musicians took place Sunday evening in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old singer, dressed in an “oversize” Balenciaga suit and a fuchsia pink beanie, posed with his wife. The model, very elegant, wore a strapless dress in white silk Saint Laurent. Justin Bieber’s latest album ‘Justice’ earned him a record eight Grammy nominations this year. The interpreter of “Peaches” was able to comfort himself in the arms of his wife since he left empty-handed from the ceremony.

This is the first public appearance of the lovebirds since the serious health concerns of Hailey Baldwin. The 25-year-old was hospitalized with ‘stroke-like’ symptoms due to a blood clot in her brain. “While this is definitely one of the scariest times I’ve ever had, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful to all of the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me. !” she said on her Instagram account in mid-March.

