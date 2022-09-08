Hailey Baldwin and her story with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin, today better known as Hailey Bieber, has come a long way to finally conquer the Canadian singer, Justin Bieber. The model met him at the age of 15 when she was a fan of both him and Selena Gomez, and that’s when Hailey’s first looks began.

Hailey as Justin’s fan

At that time Justin was linked to the star of Disney, Selena Gomez, with whom he shared 10 years.

Photo: Capture

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez (2015)

The couple of them had several twists and turns, rumors created by the fans and that constantly created headaches in their bond. He officially closed his long stage with the multifaceted artist and was already beginning to see Hailey.

In the words of Justin Bieber, the reunion began as a nice “friendship” in 2014.

“People are crazy, I’m super single and she’s just a good friend,” he said in the description of the post.

The romance that came and went

In 2016 they whitewashed their relationship but a year later they were separated because Selena Gomez reappeared in the singer’s life and Hailey Baldwin began a relationship with Shawn Mendes that lasted until 2018.

Hailey Baldwin appeared with Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala (2018).

The relationship stopped working and shortly after she was seen again with Justin Bieber and the negative comments against her did not stop emerging, so much so that the Selenators (Selena Gomez’s Fandom), began to reproach her that the separation of Justin and Selena was his fault.

Hailey and her yes with Justin

The model decided to take the big step of her life by getting engaged to Justin Bieber on July 7, 2018, the ceremony was secret and in New York City and that’s when Hailey changed her real last name to married, Hailey Bieber.

The celebration of the wedding in South Carolina with the family

The big celebration was attended by 150 guests, including several celebrities such as: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Camilia Morrone, Joan Smalls, Katy Perry and Jaden Smith.

The great bra for Justin Bieber

It happens that both Selena and Hailey have accompanied him in very difficult times, the singer for her part insisting that he be rehabilitated when he was with drug addiction and Hailey who accompanied him in the hard stage that he faces to this day, which is Lyme disease.

Hailey does not know how to detach herself from Justin because they mutually choose each other and not as a saying but in the constant action. Photos have been seen of how she accompanies him from tour to tour with a big smile on her face, proud of the long journey and even the one who has dedicated the song “Anyone” to her in which she prays // Looking back on my life , you are the only good thing that has happened to me // If it’s not you, I don’t want it to be anyone.