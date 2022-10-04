Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber: 32 images of the star couple

Married since 2018, Hailey Baldwin and justin bieber have become one of the most influential couples in the fashion world over the course of their joint outings. While the model multiplies the covers of magazines, in particular that of the latest issue of Vogue France, justin bieber launched in 2019 its ready-to-wear brand with sportswear and colorful accents, Drew House.

American cool

Representatives of the cool American style, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber sometimes oscillate between casual looks, which have become their fashion signature, and more sophisticated outfits. During the 64th ceremony of Grammy Awards which took place on April 3, 2022 at Vegas, in the spectacular room of the MGM Grand Garden Arena, they made – as usual – crackle the flashes of the photographers. Whether justin bieber opted for a suit Balenciaga (of which he is the muse) accessorized with sunglasses with nineties accents and a fuchsia pink bonnet, the model revealed herself in an off-white strapless dress in a minimalist style designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

And when the couple aren’t hitting the red carpets, they’re betting on comfort. Jeans worn with crop tops and white trainers in a nineties vein for her, monochrome joggings from her own label and sneakers for him respond to designer pieces like kith, Versace, jacquemus Where Bottega Veneta. Unconditional of the Italian label, the couple regularly appears with emblematic accessories of the Italian brand such as handbags Cassette and Jodie or the boots Tire Boots and Puddles. The ultimate proof that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber turn out to be true fashion chameleons.

