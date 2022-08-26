Hailey Baldwin Reveals Who Her Teenage Crush Was And It Wasn’t Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber met when they were still children in 2009. The young woman was then 12 years old and the singer 14 years old. They quickly became friends and started dating the same people, the Jenners and the Hadids in particular. If at that time they had nothing happened between them, it was however a few years later that the two stars formalized their relationship. When they were just friends, Hailey Baldwin also fell for a completely different celebrity.

This is during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that the creator of the beauty brand Rhodes revealed this little secret. In the YouTube video posted this Thursday August 25 to see below, Hailey Bieber reveals that she had a crush on one of the actors of the cult series The Scott brothers. “My very first crush was Chad Michael Murray in ‘Like Cinderella'”said the 25-year-old model with a smile, “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute'”. She is not the only one to have had a crush on this actor, it is obvious!

Also to discover:Hailey Bieber: her favorite night cream is French and costs less than 10 euros

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s love story

It was in January 2016 that the two lovebirds ended up formalizing their relationship on social networks, after the interpreter of Stay broke up with Selena Gomez. Six months later, the couple separated without giving any explanation. For two years, Justin Bieber finds Selena Gomez, while Hailey Baldwin gets closer to Shawn Mendes. In June 2018, to everyone’s surprise, Justin and Hailey got back together and a few weeks later, the model unveiled a very pretty ring on her ring finger. They got married on September 13, 2018 and seem very happy ever since.