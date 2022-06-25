Hailey Baldwin shocked by the cancellation of the right to abortion in the US!

Hailey Baldwin spoke on social media after the Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights.

This Friday, June 24 marks a sad day for the United States. And especially for women. Indeed, the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade. From now on, the American States have the possibility of prohibiting the abortion. A throwback that did not fail to react Hailey Baldwin. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Hailey Baldwin sued

Since 2021, some rumors seemed to indicate that Hailey Baldwin was working on an extraordinary project. A few months later, it finally saw the light of day.

Eh yes ! Justin Bieber’s wife has indeed launched its own brand of beauty products. On June 15, the pretty blonde caused a sensation in her community thanks to Rhode.

A brand only available in the United States. At least for now. Eco-conscious, the products are thus sold in recycled and recyclable packaging.

But that’s not all ! They are also vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. And all this for under $30. For the moment, Hailey Baldwin offers 3 products. A gel serum, a moisturizer and a repairing lip balm. In other words, the essentials for healthy skin.

But if everything seemed perfect for the launch of this first range, a shadow has been added to the picture. Kendall Jenner’s BFF faces a major problem.

In fact, she is being sued. The reason ? The name of her cosmetics brand. It was the Rhode NYC clothing brand that launched the lawsuits against Hailey Baldwin.

For them, the name of the young woman’s project is far too similar to theirs. However, a source close to the star claims that the two names are registered, but for different sectors, reports onefm. MCE TV tells you more!

The model in shock after the cancellation of the right to abortion

Be that as it may and despite this hard blow, Hailey Baldwin had no head to its own problems this Friday, June 24. Indeed, the United States has experienced a real setback.

The reason ? The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade. This means that from now on, the American States have the possibility of prohibiting abortion if they wish it.

And according to the latest information, 7 of them would have already passed the course… Frightened, Hailey Baldwin did not fail to react.

On her Instagram account, she then shared the news. And this, by adding a comment. “Wow… I’m speechless. What an extreme loss and disappointment. It’s really very scary.”

A few months earlier, Justin Bieber’s wife had shown its commitment to this fundamental right by appearing, along with 159 singers, actors, artists and influencers, in the New York Times.

Just like Hailey Baldwin, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall JennerSelena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart or even Madelaine Petsch had also made the decision to act.