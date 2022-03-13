Hailey Baldwin suffers a stroke at the age of 25 and announces that she is already recovering at home

Hailey Baldwin has suffered a stroke. Fortunately, everything was in a scare and she has announced to her more than 41,700,000 followers that she has already returned home after being discharged from the hospital. Apparently, everything would have happened on Thursday morning. The model suffered some dizziness while she had breakfast with her husband, singer Justin Bieber.

At 25 years old, Hailey is one of the most recognized models and influencers worldwide. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, she rubs shoulders with some of the most famous models on the scene, such as Kendall Jenner, the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid or Cara Delevingne, making her one of the usual faces in fashion magazines and celebrities.

Apparently, the same Thursday she would have entered a hospital in Palms Springs, California, after beginning to feel bad while she was at home with her husband Justin. “Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote early this morning in a story on her Instagram profile.

Hailey told her followers what led her to enter the hospital Instagram / haileybieber

“They discovered that I had suffered a small blood clot in my brain, which caused a brief lack of oxygen, but my body had overcome it on its own and I fully recovered within a few hours,” he shared with his followers, admitting that this was one of the scariest episodes of his life.

The model has also dedicated a few words to the hospital’s health personnel, who have been constantly monitoring her evolution: “I am very grateful to all the incredible doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she explained, already at home, recovering from the scare .

Justin and Hailey Bieber together at a party in Los Angeles, a few months ago gotpap/starmaxinc.com

Bieber’s wife has also wanted to thank her followers, who have been very concerned about her. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love,” she has expressed. Despite the fact that the young woman has already been discharged from the hospital, the doctors are still very aware of her to clarify what could have caused this health complication to the young woman.

Baldwin’s admission comes shortly after Justin Bieber tested positive for coronavirus and had to cancel several of his professional commitments for the coming weeks, such as his tour Justice Tour. However, the singer rescheduled the dates and resumed the tour on February 18, with a concert in San Diego. Now both hope that Hailey’s evolution will be positive in the coming weeks.

read also