Hailey Bieber Accused of Damage Control Before Selena Gomez Documentary

Hailey Bieber’s decision to tell the “truth” about rumors that her husband, Justin Bieber, cheated on Selena Gomez with her has sparked accusations that she is doing damage control.

In a new episode of call her daddy The podcast, which will launch on Wednesday, sees Hailey Bieber, 25, discussing her relationship with pop heartthrob Justin Bieber, 28, whom she has been married to since 2018.

“How has being married to someone with that level of fame impacted your identity?” host Alexandra Cooper asked the model, prompting her to reply, “Where do I start?”

The 55-second trailer then moved into a discussion of speculation that her relationship with Justin Bieber overlapped with his and Gomez’s romance.

Gomez, 30, and Justin Bieber were first romantically linked in 2010, and had an on-and-off relationship for several years, before breaking ties for good in March 2018.

Canadian-born “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber began dating Hailey Bieber soon after, and the couple married in September 2018. Per us weeklythe couple had a brief relationship since December 2015.

The timing of the relationships led to a lengthy claim from fans that Justin Bieber had, at one point, dated both women at the same time, speculation that Hailey Bieber appears to address in the call her daddy podcast.

THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber is honest about the controversy generated publicly between her and her husband’s ex. Hailey makes it clear that she wants to talk about this once and once only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg – Call her daddy (@callherdaddy) September 27, 2022

“Your husband was in a very public relationship,” Cooper told Hailey Bieber on the podcast. “People were obsessed with them being together. Were you ever romantically with Justin at the same time as her?

“Umm, this is crazy,” Hailey Bieber responded. “I have literally never talked about this, ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from things like, ‘Oh, you stole it!’ It’s about people knowing the truth, because there is a truth.”

When the trailer was shared on social media, a host of Twitter users questioned the timing of her interview, particularly as a trailer for Gomez’s upcoming Apple+ documentary, my mind and meIt was released last week.

Sam Wieder, BuzzFeed’s commerce editor, wrote in a tweet that Gomez “is literally living her life and thriving, why is this happening and who cares especially after all these years.”

Another commented: “And OF COURSE Hailey is trying to clear her reputation ahead of the Selena documentary. I wonder why… anyway, my mind and I dated on November 4th. Don’t forget to tune in. No Selena no clout!”

“I find it funny how they’re trying to make themselves look better right before Selena posts #MyMindAndMe and finally tells the truth.” said other.

“#MyMindAndMe is coming and they know it,” said another comment amid the wave of reactions.

Another naysayer said: “Going on a podcast to get your ‘truth’ about your marriage of 4 years right before someone puts out an appletv+ documentary about your entire life is bizarre and in poor taste.”

going on a podcast to get her “truth” about her marriage of 4 years right before someone posts an appletv+ documentary about her entire life is weird and in bad taste https://t.co/StY69FBQTF — lilly🌼 (@lillysthoughts3) September 27, 2022

A host of other fans tried to divert attention away from Gomez’s upcoming documentary release by flooding the post with the trailer for the film.

news week has reached out to representatives for Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for comment.

my mind and meDirected by Alex Keshishian and scheduled for release on November 4, it covers the ups and downs of Gomez’s career and personal life over the past six years.

While Justin Bieber is not mentioned in the trailer, the fact that the covered timeline encompasses his breakup with the singer has led to anticipation that he will go into detail about their breakup and possibly their subsequent marriage.

«my mind and me. Sometimes we don’t get along and it’s hard to breathe,” Gomez wrote while sharing the trailer on Instagram. “But I wouldn’t change my life.”

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez is achieving unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected twist leads her into darkness,” she reads in an Apple TV+ sneak peek. “This exceptionally raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Only murders in the building The Gomez star has faced a number of struggles in recent years, including a kidney transplant in 2017 and her struggles with lupus. In 2020, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.