Hailey Bieber addicted to a beauty accessory discovered on TikTok!

Hailey Bieber has discovered a new product that is buzzing on TikTok and can’t seem to live without it.

On her YouTube channel, followed by more than a million people, Hailey Bieber shares her best beauty tips. The famous American model loves a product discovered on TikTok ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Hailey Bieber unveils her new flagship

Not long ago, Hailey Bieber therefore fed her YouTube channel with a new video. Alongside the famous beauty influencer Hyram, she then reveals her skincare routine.

The two stars of social networks how to remove makeup. They then apply several cosmetics on their face.

It was then that the companion of Justin Bieber, with whom she went for the first time at the Grammys this year, unveil its new flagship product.

What is it about ? Of a huge ice cube covered with a silicone mould. It was on a famous social network that she discovered it.

“This frozen roll-on has literally invaded TikTok, explains the 25-year-old model. It is so nice ! » But what is it exactly for? And how do we use it?

As reported by our colleagues from Vogue, “the application of this ice cube helps reduce puffy features in the morning and stimulate blood circulation ». Just that !

To start, you have to fill the mold with water, then put it in the freezer. ” You can also add cucumber slices or rose petals to multiply the benefits of the ice cube”, says the magazine.

There is no more gently apply it on the face by making small movements. Hailey Bieber starts from the center to the edges.

How much does this famous frozen roll-on cost? Mless than 30 euros ! MCE TV tells you more.

@contourcube Sick of using ice cubes? #contourcube #icefacial #iceonface #skincare #smallbusiness #beautyhack #learnontiktok #skincareroutine ♬ in heat. – Hentai Xander

The star of social networks

Very active on social networks, Hailey Bieber delights her millions of fans. With it, Internet users never really have time to get bored.

They thus follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attention on a daily basis, in search of new little nuggets. And for once, there are very often.

Between the sublime photos, fashion and beauty tipsthe little moments with his darling and the unpublished announcements, there is plenty to do.

As a result, the famous model accumulates nearly 45 million subscribers on Instagram, the showcase of his most beautiful shots. Yes, you read it correctly!

The companion of Justin Bieber is thus essential as one of the most followed american stars of the platform. High class !

It must be said that she knows how to talk about her. She has the recipe for it and therefore does not hesitate to use it! One thing is then certain, the beautiful Hailey Bieber has not finished animating the Web.

How will she surprise her millions of fans next time? They can’t wait to find out! In the meantime, we let you take a look at the famous beauty video.

Recently, she also confided in his heart operation after his stroke.