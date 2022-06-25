Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson impose the dressed jacket

The outfits with tailoring garments they are all the rage in the world of fashion and the famous ones wear it like nobody else. In addition to wearing the classic set of suit and pants that is a hitthe celebrities they bet on new combinations with the pieces of a suit. This time, they were haley bieber Y dakota johnson the celebrities who gave a new twist to a classic garment and set a trend with their look: they wore a tailored blazer as a dress.

Hailey Bieber in a blazer dressed in the streets of New York

haley bieber was photographed walking the streets of New York with a look very sophisticated and canchero. joining the new boom from the tailor shop, the model wore a sack type blazer with checkered fabric in shades of gray as a dress. The details? The piece has three quarter sleeves, front pockets Y black buttons. Underneath she decided not to wear anything.

She completed the styling with very high sandals in total black with stiletto heel which he combined with some matching sunglasses and golden accessories: slave type bracelets and ones XL earrings with onyx stone appliqué.

Hailey Bieber chose a sack look dressed in gray. (Photo: Instagram/@elleusa).

Another of his bets with blazer was the one that took in total black. For the cameras, the wife of Justin Bieber wore a set of sack type blazer fitted at the waist This time it took a miniskirt to the body below as if it were a culotte.

Hailey Bieber bet on total black with a dressed sack look. (Photo: Instagram/@elleusa).

Dakota Johnson chose off white for her mini-dress blazer

Just like Hailey Bieber, dakota johnson joined the new boom of the outfits with tailored garments and set a trend with his fashion bet at the Tribeca Film Festival. On the red carpet, she wore a XXL white jacket that she wore as a dress. For the footwear he chose a tonal ultra high stiletto sandals Y pointed end.

Dakota Johnson imposes the dressed sack look. (Photo: Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP). By: ROY ROCHLIN | Getty Imagesvia AFP

The beauty look? She crowned the style with an updo from high bun, messy bangs and some loose strands on both sides of the face. For him make up chose the classic design of smokey eyes in dark tones which she complemented with the basics of any makeup bet: jet black mascara, blush on the cheeks and a brick lipstick with a matte finish.

Dakota Johnson chose the total off white for her look on the red carpet. (Photo: Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP). By: ROY ROCHLIN | Getty Imagesvia AFP

The dress blazer gains ground in fashion. You dare?

