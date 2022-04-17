Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner ultra close at the Coachella festival!

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner appeared super close at the Coachella festival to watch Justin Bieber’s performance.

Two months after the birth of her son, Kylie Jenner took advantage of the Coachella festival to attend the performance of her friend Justin Bieber, accompanied by Hailey Bieber.

Ultra-stylish friends at the Coachella festival

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were seen walking arm in arm alongside their friend Fai Khadra at the Coachella festival on Friday April 15.

Travis Scott’s girlfriend and Justin Bieber’s wife strolled the festival grounds as they left the Empire Polo Club in Indio with Fai, 30. Hailey Bieber was present to support her husband who performed his hit Peaches the first night of the festival.

Kylie Jenner donned a leather jacket over a white top with high waisted light blue jeans. All accessorized with leather boots and multiple gold rings on the fingers.

As for Hailey Bieber, she showed off her perfect body in a white crop top. All accompanied by baggy blue jeans and a small black leather jacket. An outfit she completed with blue and white sneakers.

After the evening, Kylie Jenner showed off Hailey Bieber’s cooking skills to her 328 million Instagram followers.

Hailey Bieber’s rant

Hailey Bieber recently begged people to leave her alone and stop trolling her comments section on social media. ” This is for you guys in my comments every time I post“.

In a TikTok video, the model apparently addresses fans of her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. ” Enough time has passed,” said Hailey Bieber. “I mind my own business. I do nothing, I say nothing. Leave me alone, please. I beg you. Really. This is my only request. Be miserable elsewhere, please”.

Last year, Justin Bieber’s wife was mocked by fans of the singer, who chanted “Selena” as she walked up the steps of the Met Gala.

The singer, he had already defended his wife on Instagram after a fan had insinuated that he was better off with Selena. ” This sad excuse from a human being to simply encourage the people on the video to go tell my wife that my previous relationship was better.

It is extremely difficult to choose the right path when I see people like this, trying to bring people together to bully the person I love the most in this world. It’s not good “.