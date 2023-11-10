Hailey Bieber and Zoe Kravitz wore luxury night out looks to get sushi

If you managed to get a dinner reservation at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, first of all, congratulations because it’s not easy to get there these days. Second, prepare yourself for a celebrity (or two, or three) sitting at the table across from you — for one, Taylor Swift and her A-list girl gang (think Selena Gomez and Zoe Kravitz) have had enough. Can’t get food lately. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are also fans of the celebrity hotspot, and its popularity seems to be growing by the minute. For example, yesterday evening, Kravitz and Bieber were once again spotted at the restaurant, wearing luxury looks for dinner, solidifying the WeHo location. Visit the destination amid the Hollywood set.

For starters, Bieber opted for a coordinated brown look. On top, the Rhode founder went with a chunky chocolate-colored sweater, which she layered under an oversized leather jacket from Saint Laurent — an appropriate choice, considering she’s a brand ambassador for the French fashion house. As for her bottoms, the model wore a leg-bearing miniskirt. From there, Bieber adopted the all-brown look with chunky white socks, black loafers from BY FAR, and a matching handbag.

Kravitz followed Bieber, wearing an equally luxury ensemble. batman The actor tried to keep a low profile for Wednesday night’s outing, using his Saint Laurent-embossed folder (he’s also a brand ambassador!) to prevent blaring cameras from capturing his off-duty look . Then, similar to Bieber, Kravitz wore a heavily layered look, including an oversized black peacoat and platform ankle boots, from The Row, as well as wide-leg jeans — the same cold-weather-friendly separates she wore the night before. Worn while out and about with Daisy Jones and the Six Actor Riley Keough.

For her accessories, Kravitz chose a large olive green tote bag and silver jewelry from Saint Laurent. However, her headline-making seven-carat diamond engagement ring appeared missing from the lineup.

