Hailey Bieber Begs Selena Gomez Fans to Finally ‘Leave’ Her ‘Alone’: Watch E! News UK

Hailey Bieber is telling Selena Gomez fans to “be miserable somewhere else,” given her long-time split from husband Justin Bieber and Selena.

Hailey Bieber puts his foot down, ostensibly saying Selena Gomez fans directly to let her be. “Leave me alone at this point,” Hailey, 25, said in a TikTok video on Tuesday, April 12. “I mind my own business. I do nothing, I say nothing. Please leave me alone. Enough time has passed where it’s worth leaving me alone. I beg you. Really. This is my only request. Be miserable elsewhere, please.

Although Hailey didn’t explicitly name any names, it was pretty clear that she was talking about her husband’s fans, justin bieber‘s ex, who longed for him to return to his former girlfriend.

“It’s for you guys in my comments every time I post,” the model captioned the social media post. In response to the clip, some internet sleuths in the comments pointed out that Hailey had been bombarded earlier this month with posts about Selena. After Hailey posted a video of herself lip-syncing to a TikTok version of “One Time,” some fans claimed Justin was actually singing “about Selena” on the track.

“Selena Gomez is getting prettier and more uplifting because she’s very mature, so is her heart,” one person wrote in the comments. Another replied to the TikTok video, “Rare beauty is perfect,” referencing Selena’s makeup line.

This isn’t the first time Hailey has had to speak out against fan harassment involving her husband’s ex. On October 23, 2019, the influencer denounced the rumors that she was listening to “I’ll Kill You” by summer walker on her Instagram Story was directed at Selena. Hailey shared the post after Selena dropped ‘Lose You To Love Me’ – which was very much about her relationship with Justin – prompting fans to make the connection.