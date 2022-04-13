Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Jelena, she begs haters to ‘leave her alone’ with Selena Gomez

By Solene V



Hailey Bieber constantly receives negative reviews from Jelena fans. Justin Bieber’s sweetheart recently took to the stage to beg haters to “leave her alone” about Selena Gomez.

Hailey Bieber (or Baldwin) continues to receive hateful comments and negative reviews. The reason ? His relationship with justin bieberformerly in a relationship with Selena Gomez. For fans of Jelena, Hailey got between the two, causing their breakup. Since then, she has been at the heart of numerous accusations and threats. Behaviors that irritate the model to the highest degree, and who recently made it known on the web. Constantly compared to Selena Gomez, the young woman broke the silence on tiktok, begging her haters to leave her alone with the whole thing. This Tuesday, April 12, she has also published a video in which we see her defending her cause with Internet users. ” Leave me alone “declares Hailey Bieber in his Tiktok video.

The message is clear since the wife of justin bieber repeats it over and over throughout the video. She then adds: “I mind my own business. I do nothing, I say nothing. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has passed. It’s okay to leave me alone. I beg you, really. This is my request: leave me alone. Be miserable elsewhere, please” . This video is accompanied by a caption that also says it all: “This is for the people in the comments who write every time I post something”. One thing is sure, Hailey Bieberaka Baldwin, is tired of receiving criticism and threats on her relationship with Justin Bieber. For her, there is no reason to be, the couple between him and Selena Gomez being over for a long time.

Netizens hail Hailey Bieber’s patience

This is one of the first timesHailey Bieber speaks out about it. If usually Internet users are merciless with the young woman, this time compassion is felt. Many have reacted to his Tiktok video, posting messages of support. We can read in particular in the comments: “This girl is calm and patience in person”. Or : “It’s true, we have to move on. He chooses it, they are happy, or not. It does not concern us”. One user even says he was impatient to see a reaction from the model: “You don’t know how long I’ve been waiting for you to do this. Go girl! I’m ready to fight”. We can say that despite constant hatred towards her on social networks, Hailey Bieber doesn’t give up and has a strong community behind it.