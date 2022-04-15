Hailey Bieber breaks silence on pregnancy rumors and alleged issues with Justin Bieber

Facebook

Hailey Bieber married the love of her life, Justin Bieber, in 2018. It was shortly after his final split with longtime girlfriend Selena Gomez. Selenators and Jelena fans have given the Victoria’s Secret model a hard time ever since and the hate continues. He also responded to pregnancy rumours. Scroll below for all the details.

There’s always a part of the fans that blames Hailey for Jelena’s split. That’s not all, she has always been the target of hatred since her marriage to Justin. Again and again there are reports around an alleged separation or problems in paradise and it left the model annoyed now.

In the latest TikTok video, a tarot card reader by the name of Blonde Rebel Tarot predicted trouble in heaven for Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber. We hear him say, “I feel like this month we might find out there’s trouble in heaven with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs. I feel like things may be on the rocks. »

Reacting to this, Hailey Bieber commented, “Lmfaoooooooooo” refuting the allegations.

In a separate incident, Hailey shared a video on TikTok asking to be left alone after new allegations suggesting she is pregnant.

“For you guys in my comments every time I post. Leave me alone at this point. I mind my own business – I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has passed for you to leave me alone. Please, really. That’s my only request – leave me alone. Be unhappy somewhere else, please,” a troubled Baldwin said.